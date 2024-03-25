Japan, US discuss boosting military cooperation

TOKYO

Japan and the United States are discussing ways to boost military cooperation, Tokyo's top government spokesman said Monday, after reports said U.S. operations in the country could be strengthened to counter China.

Japanese media and the Financial Times, citing diplomatic sources, said a review of the allies' security pact will be announced at a U.S.-Japan summit next month in Washington.

The reports said the move is part of steps to counter China's expanding military and political influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

"Japan and the United States have been discussing ways to strengthen cooperation in command and control in order to enhance interoperability and readiness," government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters.

"My understanding is that nothing has been decided regarding the American side's structure, including strengthening the functions of U.S. Forces Japan," he said.

There are 54,000 U.S. military personnel based in key U.S. ally Japan.

Japan is ramping up defence spending to the NATO standard of two percent of GDP by 2027, and has warned that China poses the "greatest strategic challenge" to its security.

Japan's Yomiuri daily, citing U.S. and and Japanese sources, reported Monday about the potential changes.

A permanent U.S.-Japan joint team could be set up in Japan to ensure closer military coordination, the newspaper said, explaining that currently Japan has to deal with the Hawaii-based U.S. Indo-Pacific Command for various decisions.

The Financial Times said that "the Pentagon is some way from making any decision", but that both Japan and the United States were keen to boost ties "to respond to what they view as a growing threat from China".

It also described the plans as "the biggest upgrade to (the U.S.-Japan) security alliance since they signed a mutual defence treaty in 1960."

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet U.S. President Joe Biden on a state visit to Washington on April 10.

Kishida is also due to take part in Japan's first three-way summit with the United States and the Philippines the following day.