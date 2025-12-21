Japan sets $19 billion business target in Central Asia

TOKYO

Japan unveiled a five-year goal on Dec. 20 for business projects totaling $19 billion in Central Asia as Tokyo vies for influence in the resource-rich region.

The announcement came after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi hosted an inaugural summit with the leaders of five Central Asia nations — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan — in Tokyo.

Japan "set a new target of business projects at a total amount of 3 trillion yen in 5 years in Central Asia", a joint statement said after Takaichi wrapped up her meeting with the five leaders.

Like the U.S. and the EU, Japan is drawn by the region's enormous, but still mostly unexploited, natural resources in a push to diversify rare earths supplies and reduce dependence on China.

"It is important for Central Asia, blessed with abundant resources and energy sources, to expand its access to international markets," the statement said.

The leaders agreed to promote cooperation that can help the "strengthening of critical minerals supply chains," while also pledging to achieve economic growth and decarbonisation.

The leaders agreed on Dec. 20 to expand cooperation regarding "Trans-Caspian International Transport Route," a logistics network connecting to Europe without passing through Russia.

Efforts towards "safe, secure, and trustworthy Artificial Intelligence" were also agreed.