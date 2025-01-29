Japan sees record number of young suicides

Japan sees record number of young suicides

TOKYO
Japan sees record number of young suicides

Japan saw a record number of suicides among school pupils in 2024, Health Ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The latest data among those in elementary through high school edged up to 527 from 513 cases in 2023, the ministry said.

The total number of people of all ages dying by suicide fell 7.2 percent to 20,268, sharply lower from the record high of 34,427 cases in 2003.

The number among people aged younger than 20, including those at school, also fell to 800 in 2024 from 810 in 2023, the latest data showed.

"We regard this very seriously," Keiichiro Tachibana, deputy chief cabinet secretary, told a regular press briefing.

"We will continue do our utmost to take measures to protect children's lives and to realize a society where no one is pressed into taking their own life."

Japan annually sees the number of teen suicides rise at the end of every summer break in late August through early September.

This prompts the government and media to heighten public calls for struggling teens to seek help.

The exact reasons for the bulk of student suicides remain unknown.

Past analysis has shown teens contending with several pressures, including related to studies, bullying, relationships, career choices and health issues.

At the peak in 2003 the number of males killing themselves in Japan outnumbered females by almost three to one, prompting the government to take action.

Last year there were 13,763 male suicides, down 45 percent from 2003, while 6,505 females took their own lives, down 31 percent.

