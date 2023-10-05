Japan lifts tsunami advisory issued after earthquake hit near outlying islands

Japan lifts tsunami advisory issued after earthquake hit near outlying islands

TOKYO
Japan lifts tsunami advisory issued after earthquake hit near outlying islands

Japan issued a tsunami advisory Thursday after a strong earthquake struck near its outlying islands in the Pacific Ocean, but lifted it about two hours later. No damage was reported.

The advisory, the second-lowest of a four-stage warning system, asked people on islands in the Izu chain, which stretches south from the Tokyo region, to stay away from the coast and river mouths.

The U.S. Geological Survey said a series of offshore earthquakes hit the area on Thursday morning. The strongest measured magnitude 6.1 and was located at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), it said.

The quake was not felt on the islands or in the Tokyo region, but the Japan Meteorological Agency warned that a tsunami as high as 1 meter (3.2 feet) could hit the coasts of the islands. A small tsunami measuring about 30 centimeters (1 foot) was observed at Yaene on Hachijo island, the agency said.

No damage was reported and the agency lifted the tsunami advisory about two hours later.

Japan is one of the most earthquake prone places on Earth. A massive magnitude 9.0 quake in 2011 triggered a tsunami that destroyed swaths of northern Japan and caused three reactors to melt at the Fukushima nuclear plant.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliament tightens security measures following attack

Parliament tightens security measures following attack
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliament tightens security measures following attack

    Parliament tightens security measures following attack

  2. Türkiye strikes PKK bases in Iraq again in retaliation for Ankara attack

    Türkiye strikes PKK bases in Iraq again in retaliation for Ankara attack

  3. Yanardağ given 2.5-year jail term, granted release

    Yanardağ given 2.5-year jail term, granted release

  4. Central Bank has no exchange rate target: Erkan

    Central Bank has no exchange rate target: Erkan

  5. Japan lifts tsunami advisory issued after earthquake hit near outlying islands

    Japan lifts tsunami advisory issued after earthquake hit near outlying islands
Recommended
S Korea, US monitoring possible halt in N Korea nuclear reactor

S Korea, US monitoring possible halt in N Korea nuclear reactor
Ukrainians flee ghost town as Russians seek recapture

Ukrainians flee 'ghost town' as Russians seek recapture
Boat carrying nearly 300 migrants arrives in Spains Canary islands: rescuers

Boat carrying nearly 300 migrants arrives in Spain's Canary islands: rescuers
21 killed after bus falls from Venice bridge and catches fire

21 killed after bus falls from Venice bridge and catches fire
Republican hardliners oust US House speaker in historic vote

Republican hardliners oust US House speaker in historic vote
Vote on Indigenous rights opens in much of Australia

Vote on Indigenous rights opens in much of Australia
WORLD Japan lifts tsunami advisory issued after earthquake hit near outlying islands

Japan lifts tsunami advisory issued after earthquake hit near outlying islands

Japan issued a tsunami advisory Thursday after a strong earthquake struck near its outlying islands in the Pacific Ocean, but lifted it about two hours later. No damage was reported.
ECONOMY Central Bank has no exchange rate target: Erkan

Central Bank has no exchange rate target: Erkan

The Central Bank has no exchange rate target and does not engage in transactions to keep the rates at certain levels, Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan has said.
SPORTS Man United stunned by Galatasaray

Man United stunned by Galatasaray 

Erik ten Hag had started the night by saying there were no excuses for Manchester United's ever-worsening start to the season.