Japan inflation up 2.9 percent

Japan inflation up 2.9 percent

TOKYO
Japan inflation up 2.9 percent

Japanese consumer inflation was up 2.9 percent year-on-year in October as the government reduced subsidies for electricity and gas bills, government data showed on Nov. 24.

The figure for the world's third-largest economy, which excludes volatile fresh food prices, followed a 2.8 percent on-year jump in September.

"The drop in electricity and city gas bills shrank although the rise of gasoline prices narrowed," a statement accompanying the data release said.

The reading was slightly below market expectations of a 3.0 percent increase in a Bloomberg survey.

Stripping out fresh food and energy, Japan's prices rose 4 percent.

September marked the first time inflation slowed to below three percent since August 2022.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government has been providing subsidies for gasoline since January 2022 and electricity and gas since the beginning of this year.

They decided to continue the aid, which was originally scheduled to end in September, but halved the subsidy amount for electric and gas fees from October.

Earlier this month, Kishida, whose poll numbers are at a record low, announced a stimulus package worth more than $100 billion as he tries to ease the pressure from inflation.

Japan, like other economies around the world, has seen prices rise on the back of the Ukraine war, while a weaker yen has also made imports more expensive.

Unlike other major central banks that have raised interest rates, the Bank of Japan has stuck to its ultra-loose monetary in the expectation that inflation will ease, adding to pressure on the yen.

Tokyo, Inflation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Japan inflation up 2.9 percent

Japan inflation up 2.9 percent

LATEST NEWS

  1. Japan inflation up 2.9 percent

    Japan inflation up 2.9 percent

  2. Central Bank delivers larger-than-expected rate hike

    Central Bank delivers larger-than-expected rate hike

  3. UK sci-fi hit 'Doctor Who' celebrates 60th anniversary

    UK sci-fi hit 'Doctor Who' celebrates 60th anniversary

  4. 'The Crown' props to go under the hammer

    'The Crown' props to go under the hammer

  5. Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose accused of sexual assault

    Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose accused of sexual assault
Recommended
Central Bank delivers larger-than-expected rate hike

Central Bank delivers larger-than-expected rate hike
Tax incentives to be offered to boost FX inflows: Şimşek

Tax incentives to be offered to boost FX inflows: Şimşek
Financial aid to be given to SMEs hit by recent floods

Financial aid to be given to SMEs hit by recent floods
İşbank obtains $915 mln syndicated loan

İşbank obtains $915 mln syndicated loan
Oil, gas sector must cut planet-warming operations: IEA

Oil, gas sector must cut planet-warming operations: IEA
Binance to pay billions in money laundering case, CEO resigns

Binance to pay billions in money laundering case, CEO resigns
WORLD Final push to free Indian tunnel workers

Final push to free Indian tunnel workers

Just a few meters of rock and earth separate Indian rescue teams from 41 workers who have been trapped inside a collapsed road tunnel for nearly two weeks, officials said on Friday, saying they were optimistic of success within hours.
ECONOMY Japan inflation up 2.9 percent

Japan inflation up 2.9 percent

Japanese consumer inflation was up 2.9 percent year-on-year in October as the government reduced subsidies for electricity and gas bills, government data showed on Nov. 24.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.