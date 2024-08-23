Japan inflation accelerates to 2.7 percent in July: Data

Japan inflation accelerates to 2.7 percent in July: Data

TOKYO
Japan inflation accelerates to 2.7 percent in July: Data

Japanese inflation was slightly higher in July, with prices rising 2.7 percent on-year compared with 2.6 percent the month before, internal affairs ministry data showed on Aug. 22.

The core Consumer Price Index reading, which excludes volatile fresh food prices, was in line with market expectations.

Increases in the cost of electricity and gas, processed food and car insurance premiums were among the areas contributing to the uptick, the ministry said in a statement.

While price increases at the petrol pump slowed, that was offset by rising electricity and natural gas fees, the ministry added.

Excluding fresh food and energy, Japanese prices rose 1.9 percent in July, also in line with expectations, following a 2.2 percent rise in June.

The data comes after the Bank of Japan's deputy governor earlier this month said officials would stick to their ultra-loose monetary policies given market volatility.

The key Nikkei 225 index surged more than 10 percent on Aug. 6, a day after tanking more than 12 percent on concerns about a possible U.S. recession and the stronger yen.

The BoJ late last month hiked interest rates for only the second time in 17 years, indicating plans for more if the economy performs as officials expect.

CPI,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Economists push back on Harris price gouging plan

Economists push back on Harris price gouging plan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Economists push back on Harris price gouging plan

    Economists push back on Harris price gouging plan

  2. Modi says 'firmly for peace' on historic Ukraine visit

    Modi says 'firmly for peace' on historic Ukraine visit

  3. US says progress made at Gaza truce talks in Cairo

    US says progress made at Gaza truce talks in Cairo

  4. Robert F Kennedy Jr suspends fringe White House bid, endorses Trump

    Robert F Kennedy Jr suspends fringe White House bid, endorses Trump

  5. Three dead in knife attack on German festival

    Three dead in knife attack on German festival
Recommended
Economists push back on Harris price gouging plan

Economists push back on Harris price gouging plan
Some 29 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 8 months

Some 29 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 8 months
Alibaba to upgrade Hong Kong listing amid profit drop

Alibaba to upgrade Hong Kong listing amid profit drop
Uber and Cruise join forces to deploy robotaxis next year

Uber and Cruise join forces to deploy robotaxis next year
Combining climate measures key to slashing emissions: study

Combining climate measures key to slashing emissions: study
Decline in inflation likely to spur share of lira deposits: Central Bank

Decline in inflation likely to spur share of lira deposits: Central Bank
WORLD Modi says firmly for peace on historic Ukraine visit

Modi says 'firmly for peace' on historic Ukraine visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his first visit to Kiev on Friday to again call for a diplomatic solution to more than two years of war with Russia, saying he stood "firmly for peace" in talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky.
ECONOMY Economists push back on Harris price gouging plan

Economists push back on Harris price gouging plan

Kamala Harris's price gouging policy has been criticized by economists and analysts, who say it is an uncompetitive proposal that could end up hurting, and not helping, U.S. consumers.
SPORTS Paris transformed as organizers prepare for Paralympics

Paris transformed as organizers prepare for Paralympics

The Paralympics begin in Paris next week, putting on display the talents of remarkable athletes in a city still riding the wave of the highly successful Olympics.
﻿