Janissary weapons discovered in Ottoman shipwreck

Janissary weapons discovered in Ottoman shipwreck

MUĞLA
Janissary weapons discovered in Ottoman shipwreck

New historical artifacts have been unearthed during the excavation of the Kızlan Ottoman Shipwreck off the coast of Datça in the western province of Muğla.

The discoveries, believed to belong to the Ottoman Empire, shed light on the ship's identity and the era in which it sank.

During this year's excavations, significant findings such as 14 rifles belonging to the Janissaries, the elite soldiers of the Ottoman Empire, around 2,500 lead musket balls and exploded cannonballs, revealed that the ship was in combat. Additionally, a set of blue-painted porcelain bowls, thought to have been produced by China for Islamic markets, suggests the vessel was on a special or diplomatic mission. The fact that the porcelains were found packaged shows that they were gifts.

Other artifacts — including pipes, boxwood combs, copper vessels, ceramic jugs and jars — believed to belong to the ship's crew and soldiers were also discovered. The presence of ceramics produced in the Djerba region of Tunisia suggests the ship may have originated from North Africa. The Kızlan Shipwreck is now considered the first Ottoman shipwreck found in Turkish waters to contain Janissary soldiers' artifacts.

While wooden pieces were unearthed from the starboard side of the ship, important information about the construction technique was also obtained. All the findings suggest the vessel sank in the latter half of the 17th century after a conflict.

The excavation, led by Dokuz Eylül University's Center for Underwater Research (SUDEMER) as part of the Blue Heritage Project, is set to be completed in 2025.

weapons ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Prison terms sought for municipal employees in nightclub fire

Prison terms sought for municipal employees in nightclub fire
LATEST NEWS

  1. Prison terms sought for municipal employees in nightclub fire

    Prison terms sought for municipal employees in nightclub fire

  2. Şimşek urges businesses to follow medium-term program

    Şimşek urges businesses to follow medium-term program

  3. Kremlin says forcing Russia into peace would be 'fatal mistake'

    Kremlin says forcing Russia into peace would be 'fatal mistake'

  4. Trump says 'big threats' on his life by Iran

    Trump says 'big threats' on his life by Iran

  5. Israeli strikes continue on Lebanon after Hezbollah fires missile at Tel Aviv

    Israeli strikes continue on Lebanon after Hezbollah fires missile at Tel Aviv
Recommended
Goosebumps and stars as Paris Fashion Week kicks off

Goosebumps and stars as Paris Fashion Week kicks off
Adana Golden Boll Film Festival kicks off

Adana Golden Boll Film Festival kicks off
Structures of ancient eras uncovered in Assos

Structures of ancient eras uncovered in Assos
Mysterious 18th century diamond necklace set for auction

Mysterious 18th century diamond necklace set for auction
‘Central Anatolias Ephesus’ being unearthed

‘Central Anatolia's Ephesus’ being unearthed
Director Tomris Giritlioğlu dies at 67

Director Tomris Giritlioğlu dies at 67
WORLD Kremlin says forcing Russia into peace would be fatal mistake

Kremlin says forcing Russia into peace would be 'fatal mistake'

The Kremlin said Wednesday that "forcing" Russia into peace would be a "fatal mistake," rejecting comments made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the United Nations.
ECONOMY Şimşek urges businesses to follow medium-term program

Şimşek urges businesses to follow medium-term program

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has announced that inflation in Türkiye is projected to drop below 20 percent next year and to single digits the following year, urging the business community to consider the Medium-Term Program in their financial calculations.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿