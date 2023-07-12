İzzet Keribar talks about his photography adventure

ISTANBUL

İzzet Keribar, who has been recording the city and people for years, told about his adventure of becoming a master photographer.

"Compared to now, I think that I have photographed Istanbul very little. Because we could not predict that Istanbul would change so much. We thought that boats in Karaköy would always stay,” he said.

Keribar, one of the photography masters in Türkiye, grew up in Istanbul during World War II. He recorded the city and its people for years.

The master photographer, who still produces, brings together his favorite snapshots of Istanbul in a newsy opened exhibition, titled "Enchanted City" (Efsunlu Istanbul), which opened at Üsküdar Nevmekan Sahil Gallery, curated by Erkan Doğanay.

Speaking about when he first met the camera and the change in Istanbul, Keribar said, “There was a Zeiss camera in the form of a black box at home. I used it for fun. But it was my older brother who changed my life. We used to explore Istanbul and take pictures with him every weekend. We would visit as many mosques and historical places as there were. I got a Leica machine that I wanted so much in high school. When I was 16-17 years old, I was taking pictures like crazy, never leaving the camera with me. However, when compared to now, I think I photographed Istanbul very little. This makes me feel so sad. Because we did not expect that Istanbul would change so much. We thought that the boats in Karaköy would always stay there.”

Stating that not everyone could take photography in the past, Keribar said, “It used to be a privilege to take photos. However, photography was not seen as a profession. Ara Güler, Sami Güler and a few journalists were the best-known photographers.”

Expressing how he has developed in the field of photography, Keribar said, “I became a reserve officer at the age of 20 and went to Korea as a volunteer translator. I had a desire to explore a terrifying world. When I went to Korea, I took my machine in my hand. Over time, my profession of photography came to the fore.”

Stating that he was not happy in his other jobs, Keribar said, “When I returned to Istanbul, I met my wife and got married. Of course, once we got married and started a family, priorities changed. First of all, I got into the decoration and textile business. I was making money, but I was not happy. However, after a long trip to the U.S. in the 1980s, I bought a camera again. Then I took incredible shots. I said, 'I will continue taking photography' and did so. Then came competitions, awards and exhibitions.”

Recounting a memory about the late photographer Ara Güler, Keribar said, "We knew each other, but I fell in love with the Tarlabaşı demolitions in 1986. I was taking pictures in the dust, and there was only Ara Güler. He said, 'There is no one else but you and me at such an important moment. You are the real photographer.’ I was doing other jobs, and he was a reporter.”

Stating that Istanbul has lost its unique texture, the master photographer said, “We can no longer tour Istanbul as before. Also, apart from some historical monuments and the Bosphorus, Istanbul has lost its unique texture. Abnormally ugly buildings have been built in the last 50 years. Unfortunately, the city turned into concrete. This aesthetic sense is killing me. I have to sort things out while taking photos. It is very difficult to take pictures in Istanbul without sorting things out anymore.”

Explaining the reason why he defines Istanbul as “enchanted” in his exhibition, Keribar said, “I always manage to discover something in this city. The word ‘enchanted’ comes from there. There are places that I like more in Istanbul, such as the Grand Bazaar, Tarlabaşı and the back streets of Beyoğlu. Despite everything, Istanbul still excites me. Historical monuments are being renewed, and new places are being opened. For example, something happened recently that made me happy: Barbaros Hayrettin Pasha Mosque was opened in Levent. I was one of the first to go and photograph there.

Explaining why the exhibition “The Enchanted City” was held in Üsküdar, Keribar said, “Üsküdar is one of the main places in Istanbul. I love Atik Valide Mosque and Aziz Mahmud Hüdayi Tomb in this neighborhood. Both are good photography venues. There is also Kuzguncuk, of course. Üsküdar is important to me.”

The exhibition can be seen through Aug. 24.