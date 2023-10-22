İzmir’s Şirince named among world’s best tourism villages

İZMİR

The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has recognized the western province of İzmir's Şirince Village among the best tourism villages in the world this year.

During the 25th General Assembly of the UNWTO held in the historic city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan, the list of "2023 World's Best Tourism Villages" included villages from member states with a population of up to 15,000 residents, where traditional activities like agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry and fishing are carried out. These villages are known for preserving their traditional way of life and values while having a vision for tourism development. Representatives from the countries that host the villages received awards from the UNWTO during a ceremony on Oct. 19.

Among the 54 villages selected from 260 applications, Şirince Village in İzmir’s Selçuk district stands out with its location nestled amid green hills, stone streets winding through olive trees and its distinctive white houses with bay windows. Şirince Village is considered a pioneer in rural tourism among the settlement units in Türkiye.

Particularly in the spring, this historic village attracts around 4,000 daily visitors and is aiming to increase the number of foreign tourists.

"Şirince's history dates back to ancient times. It is a very special village with its culture, gastronomy and goals for rural development. We received the award with our mayor. Everyone here expressed their dedication to making special efforts to visit Şirince. This makes us happy," Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Gökhan Yazgı said.

Selçuk Mayor Filiz Ceritoğlu Sengel expressed her pride in Şirince's success. "We received a very prestigious award. Şirince is a village that truly deserves it. We have crowned it with this award. With its unobstructed, authentic houses left behind by the Greeks, the village warmly welcomes you. It preserves its cultural values and is an important village in terms of gastronomy," Ceritoğlu stated.

"When you come to Selçuk, you must see Ephesus, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, as well as the House of the Virgin Mary and Şirince. It is a village where you can witness the convergence of beliefs and this fraternity. That's why we welcome everyone to Şirince. When the selection is made, many criteria are considered, but the most important one is preservation. Şirince has completed its composition written by focusing on these values," she added.