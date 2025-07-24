İzmir’s Çeşme enforces scheduled water cuts amid critical shortage

Authorities in the western city of İzmir’s popular resort town of Çeşme have announced scheduled nightly water cuts, as the area faces a critical shortage with only 10 days of water supply left.

The water crisis stems from alarmingly low levels at the Kutlu Aktaş Dam, one of the town’s main water sources.

Officials say the reservoir has dropped to just 12 percent of its full capacity, a level estimated to sustain Çeşme’s current needs for approximately 10 more days.

With temperatures soaring and water consumption surging during the peak of the summer season, the situation is expected to worsen unless immediate conservation measures are taken.

To help extend the lifespan of the existing supply, water will be shut off between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. each night in the first phase. If this measure proves inadequate, daytime cuts may follow.

This large-scale water crisis is not isolated to Çeşme.

İzmir is facing one of its driest summers in recent years, and reservoir levels across the province have reached alarming lows.

According to İzmir’s water and sewerage authority (İZSU), the amount of usable water in the city’s six major dams has dropped by more than 50 percent compared to last year.

Gördes Dam, once a major water supplier, has completely dried up.

Tahtalı Dam, one of İzmir’s largest sources of drinking water, is now below 10 percent capacity.

“If we lose Tahtalı as well, the city will face serious consequences in terms of water supply,” warned İZSU General Manager Gürkan Erdoğan, calling on residents to cut usage by at least 10 percent.

