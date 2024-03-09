İzmir taxi driver's killer sentenced to life in prison

İzmir taxi driver's killer sentenced to life in prison

IZMIR
İzmir taxi drivers killer sentenced to life in prison

A 19-year-old assailant who fatally shot taxi driver Oğuz Erge in İzmir has been sentenced to aggravated life imprisonment in a case that has sent shockwaves through society.

Delil Aysal was also handed an additional 17 years and eight months in prison for charges including aggravated manslaughter, aggravated plunder and carrying an unlicensed weapon.

The incident unfolded in the early hours of Jan. 31 when Aysal hailed Erge's taxi, directing him through various neighborhoods. Upon reaching their destination around 3:30 a.m., Aysal fired three shots at Erge before robbing him of his phone and earphones.

Surveillance footage from the taxi revealed Erge's compassionate gesture towards Aysal, explaining that he wouldn't normally accept passengers at such late hours but was reluctant to leave him out in the cold.

The assailant, disguised with a face mask and hood, left Erge with the chilling words, "You shouldn't trust some people."

The driver was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries on Feb. 1, as confirmed by Health Minister Fahrettin Koca. Simultaneous police actions led to Aysal's arrest, with the weapon used in the crime seized.

The incident sparked widespread condemnation on social media, with taxi drivers lamenting the lack of personal safety in their line of work. In a show of solidarity, around 250 taxi drivers escorted Erge's body to the forensic medicine institute morgue in İzmir, where they applauded in tribute to their fallen colleague.

Initially, Aysal denied premeditated robbery and assault, claiming the incident was "spontaneous."

Since the murder, taxi drivers have been rallying for enhanced safety measures, advocating for mandatory bulletproof cab walls in vehicles to protect against violent attacks.

Izmir, killer,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Sweden resumes aid to UN agency for Palestinians

Sweden resumes aid to UN agency for Palestinians
LATEST NEWS

  1. Sweden resumes aid to UN agency for Palestinians

    Sweden resumes aid to UN agency for Palestinians

  2. Plans to get aid into Gaza by sea gain pace as airdrop mishap kills five

    Plans to get aid into Gaza by sea gain pace as airdrop mishap kills five

  3. Grave situation in Gaza requires urgent attention, Fidan tells Blinken

    Grave situation in Gaza requires urgent attention, Fidan tells Blinken

  4. Bacon work marks debut on innovative trading platform

    Bacon work marks debut on innovative trading platform

  5. Anticipation builds for Sunday’s Oscars awards

    Anticipation builds for Sunday’s Oscars awards
Recommended
Earthquake zone ready for local polls, says watchdog head

Earthquake zone ready for local polls, says watchdog head
15-year-old Turkish chess player becomes Grandmaster

15-year-old Turkish chess player becomes 'Grandmaster'
Istanbul Airport introduces therapy dogs to soothe passengers

Istanbul Airport introduces therapy dogs to soothe passengers
‘Super-fast’ train to link Istanbul to Ankara in 80 minutes: Minister

‘Super-fast’ train to link Istanbul to Ankara in 80 minutes: Minister
Slain journalist Çetin Emeç remembered in Istanbul

Slain journalist Çetin Emeç remembered in Istanbul
Ministry probes into music video filmed at UNESCO palace

Ministry probes into music video filmed at UNESCO palace
WORLD Sweden resumes aid to UN agency for Palestinians

Sweden resumes aid to UN agency for Palestinians

Sweden said Saturday it was resuming aid to the cash-strapped U.N. agency for Palestinians with an initial disbursement of $20 million after receiving assurances of extra checks on its spending and personnel.
ECONOMY Türkiye strikes oil, gas cooperation deal with Somalia

Türkiye strikes oil, gas cooperation deal with Somalia

Türkiye and Somalia have reached an oil and gas cooperation agreement for the Horn of Africa, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has stated, in the latest step in strengthening ties between the two countries.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿