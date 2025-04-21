İzmir museum presents thematic exhibits

İZMİR

Located in the İzmir Culture and Arts Factory, which was established after the restoration of the historic Alsancak Tobacco Factory, the Archaeology and Ethnography Museum sheds light on the city’s 8,500-year-old history with a modern museology approach.

Artifacts unearthed during the excavations in the ancient cities such as Ephesus, Pergamon, Smyrna, Teos, Metropolis and Klazomenai, as well as the Yeşilova and Ulucak mounds, are showcased alongside nearly 6,000 other pieces, revealing İzmir’s rich archaeological heritage.

The museum, operated by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, differs from traditional museums with its “thematic exhibition” format.

Assistant Museum Director and Specialist Archaeologist Elif Erginer told the state-run Anadolu Agency that the museum exhibits artifacts uncovered during excavations in and around İzmir.

Erginer emphasized that the museum is organized with a modern museology approach, diverging from the classical museum format and that both archaeological and ethnographic artifacts are presented thematically.

She noted that archaeological works are displayed on the ground and first floors, while ethnographic items are featured on the second floor. Erginer also highlighted thematic rooms like “The Power from the Sea,” “The Spirit of Entertainment,” “Heritage Created in Marble,” “Symbols of Death,” “The Mind of Civilization” and “A World Between Knowledge and Myths,” which take visitors of all ages on a compelling historical and cultural journey through the centuries.

Head of Homer reunited after 54 years

Erginer pointed out that the statue of Homer is one of the most striking pieces in the museum, symbolizing both the Hellenistic period and İzmir’s cultural heritage.

She said the statue greets visitors in the “A World Between Knowledge and Myths” gallery and shared its story.

“The statue was discovered in 1950 by Lut Robert during excavations at the ancient city of Klaros in Menderes and was delivered to the İzmir Archaeology Museum. Initially, only the torso was found. Thirty years later, the head was also unearthed, and in 2004, the two pieces were reunited. It is a very special piece from the Hellenistic period. The ancient poet and bard Homer is believed to have lived in İzmir in the eighth century B.C. He is known as the author of the ‘Iliad and the Odyssey.’”

Erginer added that other notable works include the statue of Androklos, founder of Ephesus from the Roman period; the statue of Kaystros, the river god of the Küçük Menderes, found at the Vedius Gymnasium in Ephesus; and reliefs of Poseidon and Demeter discovered at the Agora of Smyrna, all of which draw considerable attention

Growing interest

The museum, which has been open for about a year and a half, is attracting significant interest, Erginer said.

“In the first four months of this year, we’ve had nearly 50,000 domestic visitors and over 1,500 international guests. We are delighted to welcome them to our museum.”

Erginer mentioned that events are held almost daily at the İzmir Culture and Arts Factory, and visitors can also attend exhibitions, concerts, and talks in addition to touring the museum.

She emphasized their focus on programming for children:

“There are creative drama sessions for primary and middle school students. Sometimes they become Homer, other times Aphrodite or Athena. By identifying with these characters, they get to experience history. As a museum, we are very happy to contribute — however modestly — to children’s appreciation for history and archaeology.”

Erginer concluded by saying that visitors not only explore ancient artifacts but also get to experience the architectural texture of the historic factory building itself.