İzmir initiates technological transformation in agriculture

İZMİR

In an effort to advance the Turkish farming sector, the western city of İzmir has established an agricultural technology center, aimed at promoting agricultural projects and expediting their growth in terms of innovation and commercialization.

İzmir Agricultural Technology Center (İTTM), founded under the leadership of the İzmir Commodity Exchange, holds the potential to become the “Silicon Valley” of agriculture, according to Işınsu Kestelli, the head of the commodity exchange.

One of the most significant structural changes for the country is the digital transformation of its agricultural sector, Kestelli noted.

Within this scope, the center aims to make way for the testing of smart agriculture applications in a real setting. It also seeks to boost youth interest in agriculture and agricultural technology, enabling enterprises to be eligible for a number of tax breaks and incentives and encouraging the growth of the industry.

Another objective includes connecting academia with the private sector in agriculture.

Fulfilling these objectives, the center will highlight technological agriculture focused on information and communication for a sustainable, competitive and efficient agricultural sector, thereby bringing to life the agricultural entrepreneurship ecosystem, Kestelli said.

Highlighting their dedicated efforts in the field, Kestilli also emphasized that they are working tirelessly to help the country — one of the top 10 agricultural producers globally — quickly overcome its challenges and become a model nation.

The center, scheduled to officially launch during the upcoming spring period, will play a significant role in transforming and altering Turkish agriculture in this sense, according to Kestelli.