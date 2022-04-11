İzmir Development Agency calls for international cooperation

  • April 11 2022 07:00:00

İzmir Development Agency calls for international cooperation

BILBAO
İzmir Development Agency calls for international cooperation

İzmir Development Agency (İZKA) has called for international wind energy collaboration with the Aegean port city of İzmir, dubbed “the wind capital of Turkey.”

Hülya Ulusoy Sungur, the coordinator of İZKA’s Boosting Effective and Sustainable Transformation (BEST) for Energy project, hailed İzmir as a production hub of wind sector equipment, ranking Turkiye in fifth place in Europe for wind energy equipment manufacturing.

Speaking at the WindEurope Conference in Bilbao last week, she hailed İzmir as a production hub of wind sector equipment, ranking Turkiye in fifth place in Europe for wind energy equipment manufacturing.

The large region with a diversified economy and multisectoral economy, ranging from agriculture to defense and aviation, automotive, machinery and textiles, has become competent in wind energy production, equipment manufacturing and services covering logistics and maintenance.

The province has also made significant progress in clean energy technologies over the last two decades.

“We are trying to become a network hub that stimulates collaborative action among members. We have good companies, a strong infrastructure, and good quality products. We have flexible production and a qualified workforce, but we know these are not enough. We are looking to the future. To build the future together, we need international collaboration,” she said on April 6.

İzmir “has 16 ports, 10 universities, five technoparks, 16 organized industrial zones, three free zones and a population of 4.4 million,” she added.

A study visit by Turkish officials and entrepreneurs was organized as part of the BEST For Energy project, supported by the European Commission within the scope of the Competitive Sectors Program of the Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry.

Initiated in the third quarter of 2020, the project has been run by İZKA and the İzmir-based Association of Energy Industrialists and Businessmen (ENSIA).

A roadmap by İZKA to promote offshore wind development estimated Turkey’s total offshore wind potential at 70 gigawatts (GW), according to a report released by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC).

Wind power became the largest source of electricity generation for the first time with a 22.6 percent share on Nov. 28, according to the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation.

Wind power plants generated 178,964 megawatt-hours out of a total of 791,794 megawatt-hours of daily electricity output.

Turkey’s installed wind power capacity reached 10,585 megawatts, making it the second-largest renewable capacity after hydropower.

Natural gas power plants followed with a 22 percent share of electricity generation on Nov. 28, and imported coal power plants ranked third with a 17.8 percent share.

windpower,

TURKEY Bulgarian policeman slapping Turkish driver suspended

Bulgarian policeman slapping Turkish driver suspended
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to lure budget-conscious travelers this year: Study

    Turkey to lure budget-conscious travelers this year: Study

  2. Akar suspects mines in Black Sea released ‘intentionally’

    Akar suspects mines in Black Sea released ‘intentionally’

  3. Zelensky: Russian aggression not limited to Ukraine alone

    Zelensky: Russian aggression not limited to Ukraine alone

  4. Turkey conducts anti-terror operations within rule of law: Erdoğan

    Turkey conducts anti-terror operations within rule of law: Erdoğan

  5. Turkish television series gets high attention in Chile

    Turkish television series gets high attention in Chile
Recommended
Wall Street falls to first down week in four on rate worries

Wall Street falls to first down week in four on rate worries
Crypto-curious corporations struggle to find right recipe

Crypto-curious corporations struggle to find right recipe
Favorable breezes boost Spain’s wind power sector

Favorable breezes boost Spain’s wind power sector
Global ambitions drive Algerian tech start-up Yassir

Global ambitions drive Algerian tech start-up Yassir
S&P downgrade indicates Russia headed for historic default

S&P downgrade indicates Russia headed for historic default
Japan’s Nissan plans ’game changing’ electric car batteries

Japan’s Nissan plans ’game changing’ electric car batteries
WORLD Civilians flee east Ukraine as Kyiv readies for ’big battles’

Civilians flee east Ukraine as Kyiv readies for ’big battles’

Ukraine is preparing for "big battles" against Moscow’s forces in the east of the country, officials in Kiev said, as Pope Francis on Sunday called for an Easter truce to end the war.

ECONOMY Wall Street falls to first down week in four on rate worries

Wall Street falls to first down week in four on rate worries

Wall Street closed its first losing week in the last four with an up-and-down on April 8, as investors brace for the Federal Reserve to tighten the brakes on the economy more aggressively to beat down inflation.

SPORTS Embiid scores 41 points as Sixers rout Pacers

Embiid scores 41 points as Sixers rout Pacers

Joel Embiid scored 41 points as the Philadelphia 76ers bagged their 50th win of the season with a crushing 133-120 victory over the Indiana Pacers on April 9.