İzmir Culture Route Festival kicks off

İZMİR

The İzmir Culture Route Festival, the 19th stop in the Türkiye Culture Route Festivals organized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, began on Oct. 25, showcasing a rich tapestry of cultural experiences.

The nine-day festival will feature 602 events across 64 venues throughout the Aegean city, including three exhibitions by Palestinian artists: “I Will Not Collapse,” “Palestine Is My Homeland” and “I Am Still Living – A Selection from Contemporary Palestinian Art.”

Speaking at the opening ceremony held at the İzmir Culture and Arts Factory, Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Gökhan Yazgı said the festival was not only an art event but also one of the strongest reflections of Türkiye’s cultural and tourism vision.

Yazgı emphasized that what began as a small initiative in Istanbul five years ago has now evolved into a major cultural movement spanning seven regions and 20 cities.

“This year’s İzmir Culture Route Festival, being held for the third time, will transform this beautiful city into an open-air stage for nine days with 602 events at 64 venues,” he said.

“We will also celebrate Republic Day on Oct. 29 within the scope of the festival. Renowned artists will take the stage at Gündoğdu Square, while the Children’s Village will offer events to connect young audiences with culture. In addition, 10 gastronomy stops will showcase the flavors of Aegean cuisine," he added.

İzmir Governor Süleyman Elban stated that the festival will infuse the city with cultural vibrancy for nine days.

“With the Culture Route Festival, İzmir residents will enjoy diverse cultural and artistic experiences representing not only our city and country but also cultures from around the world,” he said.

Taking place from Oct. 25 to Nov. 2, the İzmir Culture Route Festival will host events across 64 different venues.

Meanwhile, the “ASELSAN 50th Anniversary: A Vision for a Transforming Future” exhibition, organized in collaboration with the Zero Waste Foundation and held in the garden of the Culture and Arts Factory, is also attracting attention from visitors.