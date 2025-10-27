İzmir Culture Route Festival kicks off

İzmir Culture Route Festival kicks off

İZMİR
İzmir Culture Route Festival kicks off

The İzmir Culture Route Festival, the 19th stop in the Türkiye Culture Route Festivals organized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, began on Oct. 25, showcasing a rich tapestry of cultural experiences.

 

The nine-day festival will feature 602 events across 64 venues throughout the Aegean city, including three exhibitions by Palestinian artists: “I Will Not Collapse,” “Palestine Is My Homeland” and “I Am Still Living – A Selection from Contemporary Palestinian Art.”

 

Speaking at the opening ceremony held at the İzmir Culture and Arts Factory, Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Gökhan Yazgı said the festival was not only an art event but also one of the strongest reflections of Türkiye’s cultural and tourism vision.

 

Yazgı emphasized that what began as a small initiative in Istanbul five years ago has now evolved into a major cultural movement spanning seven regions and 20 cities.

 

“This year’s İzmir Culture Route Festival, being held for the third time, will transform this beautiful city into an open-air stage for nine days with 602 events at 64 venues,” he said.

 

“We will also celebrate Republic Day on Oct. 29 within the scope of the festival. Renowned artists will take the stage at Gündoğdu Square, while the Children’s Village will offer events to connect young audiences with culture. In addition, 10 gastronomy stops will showcase the flavors of Aegean cuisine," he added.

 

İzmir Governor Süleyman Elban stated that the festival will infuse the city with cultural vibrancy for nine days.

 

“With the Culture Route Festival, İzmir residents will enjoy diverse cultural and artistic experiences representing not only our city and country but also cultures from around the world,” he said.

 

Taking place from Oct. 25 to Nov. 2, the İzmir Culture Route Festival will host events across 64 different venues.

 

Meanwhile, the “ASELSAN 50th Anniversary: A Vision for a Transforming Future” exhibition, organized in collaboration with the Zero Waste Foundation and held in the garden of the Culture and Arts Factory, is also attracting attention from visitors.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Betting probe widens as prosecutors review match records

Betting probe widens as prosecutors review match records
LATEST NEWS

  1. Betting probe widens as prosecutors review match records

    Betting probe widens as prosecutors review match records

  2. Türkiye unignorable actor in defense industry: Erdoğan

    Türkiye unignorable actor in defense industry: Erdoğan

  3. Ankara gears up for next year’s NATO summit

    Ankara gears up for next year’s NATO summit

  4. US, Japan sign agreement on 'securing' rare earths supply

    US, Japan sign agreement on 'securing' rare earths supply

  5. Türkiye braces for nationwide Republic Day festivities

    Türkiye braces for nationwide Republic Day festivities
Recommended
Jon Bon Jovi returns to the stage with new tour and album

Jon Bon Jovi returns to the stage with new tour and album
CSO Ada Ankara to host new concerts in November

CSO Ada Ankara to host new concerts in November
New director vows to protect Colosseum

New director vows to protect Colosseum
Historic Unkapanı Mill to be transformed into university campus

Historic Unkapanı Mill to be transformed into university campus
New findings at Karahantepe offer clues to Göbeklitepe mystery

New findings at Karahantepe offer clues to Göbeklitepe mystery
Golden Orange Film Festival opens its 62nd edition

Golden Orange Film Festival opens its 62nd edition
WORLD US, Japan sign agreement on securing rare earths supply

US, Japan sign agreement on 'securing' rare earths supply

The United States and Japan signed an agreement on Tuesday for "securing" supplies of critical minerals and rare earths, the White House said, as President Donald Trump visited Tokyo.
ECONOMY Amazon says cutting 14,000 jobs globally

Amazon says cutting 14,000 jobs globally

U.S. online retail giant Amazon said Tuesday that it is eliminating 14,000 jobs to streamline its operations as it invests in artificial intelligence, without saying where the cuts will come.
SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿