İYİ Party, Victory Party signal cooperation after Özdağ’s release

ANKARA

İYİ (Good) Party leader Müsavat Dervişoğlu has signaled the possibility of political cooperation with the Victory Party following a meeting with its recently released leader Ümit Özdağ.

"We mutually expressed that we will not back down if there is a need to act together in a way that will meet the expectations of the great Turkish nation," Dervişoğlu said during a joint press conference with Özdağ at İYİ Party headquarters in Ankara.

He said any future cooperation between the parties "would not be aimed at personal or partisan gain."

Özdağ’s visit marked his first political engagement since being released from prison on June 17. He had spent nearly five months in custody on charges of “inciting hatred among the public,” stemming from anti-refugee comments dating back to 2020.

He was found guilty and sentenced to two years in prison, but the court ordered his release without supervision.

Dervişoğlu said talks between the İYİ Party and Victory Party will continue, focusing on addressing Türkiye's pressing issues.

Özdağ, known for his strong anti-immigrant views and repeated calls for the deportation of millions of refugees, also visited the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) later the same day.

He faces another case for allegedly insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during a speech on Jan. 19. That trial has been adjourned until Sept. 10.