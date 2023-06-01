İYİ Party: Nation Alliance is over

ANKARA

The opposition Nation Alliance has completed its mission as the elections are over, and all sides will go their separate ways, a senior member of the İYİ (Good) Party has said.

“All alliances are election alliances, and when the election is over, all alliances disappear,” İYİ Party Secretary-General Uğur Poyraz said on June 1 in a televised interview.

“So, the May 14 parliamentary election is over, the presidential race is over, and the alliance has run out its mission.”

The Nation Alliance, which brought together the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the İYİ Party, the Felicity Party (SP), the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), the Future Party (GP) and the Democrat Party (DP), backed CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu in the presidential elections against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

SP, DEVA, GP and DP had candidates in the parliamentary election on the CHP lists, while İYİ Party ran separately with its own candidates.

İYİ Party Istanbul lawmaker Cihan Paçacı said there is no current need for the opposition alliance to continue.

“What you call an alliance is in fact cooperation,” he told reporters in parliament.

“In the future, the opposition parties will naturally enter into cooperation among themselves. You can call it ‘alliance’ or ‘cooperation,’ but right now there is nothing on the agenda to cooperate on.”