İYİ Party: Nation Alliance is over

İYİ Party: Nation Alliance is over

ANKARA
İYİ Party: Nation Alliance is over

The opposition Nation Alliance has completed its mission as the elections are over, and all sides will go their separate ways, a senior member of the İYİ (Good) Party has said.

“All alliances are election alliances, and when the election is over, all alliances disappear,” İYİ Party Secretary-General Uğur Poyraz said on June 1 in a televised interview.

“So, the May 14 parliamentary election is over, the presidential race is over, and the alliance has run out its mission.”

The Nation Alliance, which brought together the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the İYİ Party, the Felicity Party (SP), the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), the Future Party (GP) and the Democrat Party (DP), backed CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu in the presidential elections against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

SP, DEVA, GP and DP had candidates in the parliamentary election on the CHP lists, while İYİ Party ran separately with its own candidates.

İYİ Party Istanbul lawmaker Cihan Paçacı said there is no current need for the opposition alliance to continue.

“What you call an alliance is in fact cooperation,” he told reporters in parliament.

“In the future, the opposition parties will naturally enter into cooperation among themselves. You can call it ‘alliance’ or ‘cooperation,’ but right now there is nothing on the agenda to cooperate on.”

Türkiye, Politics,

TÜRKIYE İYİ Party: Nation Alliance is over

İYİ Party: Nation Alliance is over
LATEST NEWS

  1. İYİ Party: Nation Alliance is over

    İYİ Party: Nation Alliance is over

  2. YSK concludes presidential polls, Erdoğan to take oath Saturday

    YSK concludes presidential polls, Erdoğan to take oath Saturday

  3. Demirtaş says he quits active politics after polls

    Demirtaş says he quits active politics after polls

  4. Erdoğan urges Serbian, Kosovar leaders for dialogue

    Erdoğan urges Serbian, Kosovar leaders for dialogue

  5. In Moldova, Europe bids to show Putin united front

    In Moldova, Europe bids to show Putin united front
Recommended
Demirtaş says he quits active politics after polls

Demirtaş says he quits active politics after polls
CHP leader mulls a road map after poll defeat

CHP leader mulls a road map after poll defeat
Young people to be included in new cabinet: Kalın

Young people to be included in new cabinet: Kalın
Kılıçdaroğlu’s votes decline in 11 provinces in runoff

Kılıçdaroğlu’s votes decline in 11 provinces in runoff
Erdoğan calls for unity, solidarity in his new presidential term

Erdoğan calls for unity, solidarity in his new presidential term
Kılıçdaroğlu says his struggle will continue

Kılıçdaroğlu says his struggle will continue
WORLD In Moldova, Europe bids to show Putin united front

In Moldova, Europe bids to show Putin united front

European leaders meet Thursday at a summit held on one of the most vulnerable points on the continent's strategic frontline, in a show of diplomatic force designed to pressure Moscow.

ECONOMY Australian casino group to pay $290 mln fine

Australian casino group to pay $290 mln fine

Australia’s Crown Resorts has agreed to pay a civil penalty of Aus$450 million ($290 million) for breaches of anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing legislation at two of its casinos.

SPORTS Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

Turkish giant Galatasaray has claimed its 23rd Turkish Süper Lig title on night of May 30 with a 4-1 win over Ankaragücü in its penultimate match of the season, with a double from Mauro Icardi and further goals from Barış Alper Yılmaz and Sergio Oliveira.