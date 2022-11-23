İYİ Party leader vows to overhaul education policy when in power

ANKARA

İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener has promised to completely change the education policy by strengthening the status of teachers in the country and increasing the educational quality when she comes to power in the next elections.

“When we come to power, we will reform the educational policy by ending the ongoing 4+4+4 system and make the duration of the primary school education system five years again,” Akşener said in an address to her parliamentary group on Nov. 23. Akşener devoted her address to education and to the state of teachers as Nov. 24 marks Teachers’ Day in Türkiye.

“The value of our teachers will be remembered tomorrow but only for one day. Those who run this country will continue their weird policies right after tomorrow and will ignore the rights of our teachers,” Akşener stated.



There are tens of thousands of teachers who are waiting to be recruited by the state, and the government delays the process, she recalled, saying, “But I promise, on the next year’s Teachers Day, we will not talk about the problems of our teachers but hopes for the future.”

“One of the first things we will do in the İYİ Party government will be the recruitment of 100,000 teachers. Then we will gradually resolve the recruitment problem of around 600,000 people who are graduated from the Education Faculty of universities,” Akşener suggested.

The village schools will be reopened, and a modern education policy will be adopted in order to raise the educational quality in the country, she said, promising to abandon the existing 4+4+4 system. “The primary school will be again of five years, and we will install new policies,” she said.

In the existing system, the primary school is of four years. Those who graduate from a primary school after four years are free to choose which schools they want to go to, including religious and vocational institutions.