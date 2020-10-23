İYİ Party leader predicts elections will take place before 2023

  • October 23 2020 11:54:13

İYİ Party leader predicts elections will take place before 2023

ANKARA
İYİ Party leader predicts elections will take place before 2023

Turkey will inevitably have to go to polls before the scheduled date in 2023 because it is impossible to continue running this country with the current system, İYİ (Good) Party chair Meral Akşener has said, echoing the main opposition leader, who is also her ally.

“In our country, when government members loudly yell that the elections will be held on time, be assured that early polls are looming. It’s not possible that such a [executive-presidential] system runs. The polls will be held before 2023,” Akşener told reporters on a visit to the northwestern province of Bolu on Oct. 22.

A new round of political discussions about the possibility of early elections began when Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), called on Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli to call for snap elections.

Bahçeli, an ally of ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) chair Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, is well-known for having called for snap elections in the past, with most calls being met by the government. The AKP relies on MHP MPs in parliament to secure a majority for any legislative activity.

Akşener supported and praised Kılıçdaroğlu for directly addressing Bahçeli. “He made the right shot. As you know, it’s Mr. Devlet Bahçeli who whispers the early polls and that’s why he [Kılıçdaroğlu] does not make this call to Mr. Erdoğan. I congratulate him for the rightful strategy,” she said.

Turkey will go to presidential and parliamentary polls in June 2023, both Erdoğan and Bahçeli have vowed recently. Erdoğan said it was only “tribal states that go to polls every six months” and noted Turkey will elect a president and parliament on the scheduled date.

In the meantime, Lütfü Türkkan, deputy parliamentary group leader of İYİ Party, suggested that the polls will be held before the end of 2021. “They have launched a ‘free-bread campaign’. That means the people are in need of bread. There is other option but to go to polls. 2021 will see elections,” he told reporters.

Akşener: Fed up with conspiracies

Akşener also touched on an ongoing internal debate at İYİ Party after a dissident lawmaker, Ümit Özdağ, argued that the party’s Istanbul head is a member of FETÖ, a terror organization blamed for the July 2016 coup attempt.

“We are fed up with these plots,” she said, complaining about a smear campaign.

Türkkan stressed that the party’s Istanbul provincial head, Buğra Kavuncu, filed a lawsuit against Özdağ but the party has not decided on whether they were to launch a disciplinary action against the dissident lawmaker.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to use S-400s just like Greece using S-300s: Akar

    Turkey to use S-400s just like Greece using S-300s: Akar

  2. President Erdoğan meets Armenian patriarch in Istanbul

    President Erdoğan meets Armenian patriarch in Istanbul

  3. Istanbul taxi drivers to be obliged to speak English

    Istanbul taxi drivers to be obliged to speak English

  4. Influenza vaccines to be applied gradually in Turkey

    Influenza vaccines to be applied gradually in Turkey

  5. Invasive species that once fled Soviet Union takes over Turkish wetlands

    Invasive species that once fled Soviet Union takes over Turkish wetlands
Recommended
İYİ Party shaken by claims over Istanbul head’s alleged links to FETÖ

İYİ Party shaken by claims over Istanbul head’s alleged links to FETÖ
Turkey should be next to Azerbaijan at diplomacy desk: İYİ Party leader

Turkey should be next to Azerbaijan at diplomacy desk: İYİ Party leader
Main opposition CHP launches ‘step-by-step to government’ project

Main opposition CHP launches ‘step-by-step to government’ project
CHP’s Berberoğlu applies to upper court for retrial

CHP’s Berberoğlu applies to upper court for retrial
President Erdoğan refutes early election calls

President Erdoğan refutes early election calls
CHP leader sends letter of support to Azerbaijan’s president

CHP leader sends letter of support to Azerbaijan’s president
WORLD Nigeria president warns protesters as unrest flares

Nigeria president warns protesters as unrest flares

Nigeria's president has urged an end to unrest sweeping the country but avoided mentioning the police shooting of unarmed demonstrators that sparked international condemnation and unleashed chaos in Africa's biggest city.  
ECONOMY New company launches soar in September

New company launches soar in September

A total of 10,603 new companies were established in Turkey in September, up 37.77 percent on an annual basis, the country's top trade body said on Oct. 23.
SPORTS Sivasspor lose 5-3 to Villarreal in Europa League

Sivasspor lose 5-3 to Villarreal in Europa League

Turkish Super Lig club Demir Grup Sivasspor were defeated 5-3 on Oct. 22 by Spain's Villarreal in a thrilling UEFA Europa League match. 