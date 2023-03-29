İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t over hike in minimum pension

ANKARA

İYİ (Good) Party leader Akşener on March 29 criticized the recent hike in the minimum pension made by the government, saying it is an “insult” to the citizens of the country.

“Last week, the holiday bonus to be given to our retirees was determined as 2,000 Turkish Liras, and the minimum wage for pensioners was 7,500 lira. However, there will be no increase in the salary of a pensioner who receives 7,501 liras,” she said, speaking at her party’s parliamentary group meeting.

“Although [President Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan thinks that these increases are a blessing, unfortunately, the reality is not like that. Because in a country where the minimum wage is 8,506 liras, giving a pension of 7,500 liras is, to say the least, an insult to our retired citizens,” she said.

Reacting to Erdoğan’s statement that he wanted to make all cabinet members candidates for parliament, Akşener said, “Since all cabinet members have decided to become deputy candidates, let them resign; let’s see what their potential is.”

There is a critical election to “put an end to this unprecedented monstrous period in Turkish politics,” she said. “There is a vital step for the unconditional guarantee of our republic and democracy. We will either make the will of the nation dominate again or we will disappear in the shadow of the Palace.”

She also criticized the People’s Alliance for making election cooperation with right-wing conservative parties.

“On the one hand, there are those who see violence, death and rape against women for the sake of winning elections, on the other hand, there are those who want to protect the rights of women, young people and children and improve their law,” Akşener stated.

Meanwhile, Yavuz Ağıralioğlu, a dissident of the İYİ Party, announced his resignation from his party due to the Nation Alliance’s undeclared partnership with the Peoples’ Democracy Party (HDP) in the next polls.