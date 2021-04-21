İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t over high taxes

  • April 21 2021 14:47:33

İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t over high taxes

ISTANBUL
İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t over high taxes

İYİ (Good) Party chair Meral Akşener has criticized the government for imposing high taxes on staple food products while zeroing the special consumption tax on luxury and precious stones.

“The amount of all the taxes collected between 1923 and 2002 when the [ruling Justice and Development Party] AK Party came to power is 1.89 trillion Turkish Liras. Well, the amount of the taxes collected by the AK Party government in the last 18 years is 3.1 trillion liras,” Akşener told her party’s group meeting in parliament on April 21.

“What do we expect when the taxes are so high? We expect a cash-rich state with most reserves in its Central Bank and lowest interest rates. But we cannot find any of these despite the high taxes,” she said.

Those who can afford luxury villas or expensive cars do not pay tax even as much as a worker with a minimum wage and this creates a very deep injustice within the society, Akşener stated.

“The special consumption tax has become one of the most important tools of this injustice. The government which collects this ÖTV from everything, including fundamental needs for childcare, has zeroed the tax in the sale of precious stones like diamonds, luxury yachts and fur,” Akşener said.

Akşener also repeated her questions about what happened to the $128 billion of the Central Bank which the opposition blames the government for using this reserve to avoid a further devaluation of the Turkish Lira against foreign currencies.

iyi party, TURKEY, Politics, Economy,

TURKEY Prosecutor launches probe against CHP official for ‘threatening’ Erdoğan

Prosecutor launches probe against CHP official for ‘threatening’ Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. What should Turkey do to win 2021 tourism year?

    What should Turkey do to win 2021 tourism year?

  2. Opposition’s claims on $128 billion Central Bank reserves untrue: Erdoğan

    Opposition’s claims on $128 billion Central Bank reserves untrue: Erdoğan

  3. Turkey replaces trade minister, forms two new ministries

    Turkey replaces trade minister, forms two new ministries

  4. People aged over 55 rushing to get vaccinated

    People aged over 55 rushing to get vaccinated

  5. Turkey eyes replacing China in medical exports ranking

    Turkey eyes replacing China in medical exports ranking
Recommended
CHP calls for more transparency over Central Bank reserves

CHP calls for more transparency over Central Bank reserves
MHP calls on opposition to collaborate for new charter

MHP calls on opposition to collaborate for new charter
Main opposition CHP vows to be ‘more visible’ in upcoming period

Main opposition CHP vows to be ‘more visible’ in upcoming period
Lack of adequate efforts aggravating problems in Turkey, says CHP leader

Lack of adequate efforts aggravating problems in Turkey, says CHP leader
Turkey marks death anniversary of eight president

Turkey marks death anniversary of eight president
Prosecutor invites seven more retired soldiers to testify over Montreux declaration

Prosecutor invites seven more retired soldiers to testify over Montreux declaration
WORLD India COVID surge hits new record as oxygen runs short

India COVID surge hits new record as oxygen runs short

India’s brutal new COVID outbreak set records on April 21 with more than 2,000 deaths in 24 hours as hospitals in New Delhi ran perilously low on oxygen.
ECONOMY Competition board launches probe against Turkish firms for artificially lowering wages

Competition board launches probe against Turkish firms for artificially lowering wages

The Turkish Competition Authority has concluded a preliminary inquiry into practices of 32 prominent firms, mostly operating in delivery and food sectors, that allegedly act together to keep wages lower, according to a statement released on April 19.
SPORTS Super League in ruins as clubs pull out

Super League in ruins as clubs pull out

The proposed European Super League appeared dead in the water on April 21 after all six English clubs withdrew following a furious backlash from fans and threats from football authorities.