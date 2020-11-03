İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t for not taking enough measures

  November 03 2020

İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t for not taking enough measures

İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener has criticized the government for not taking necessary measures to prevent damages caused by earthquakes and said taxes collected in the wake of a devastating 1999 earthquake over the past 21 years have not been allocated properly.

Her party will launch initiatives in parliament aiming to urge those measures are taken as soon as possible, she added.

 “I am against this management approach,” Akşener said, speaking at her party’s parliament group meeting on Nov. 3.
She blamed the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) for rejecting the relevant parliamentary motions on quake measures submitted by the opposition parties, and for deficiencies in the implementation of urban transformation projects for risky buildings.

“I react against this sick mindset, which rejected all the proposals given on earthquake preparation, those who seek rentierism and opportunism from urban transformations, those who legalize rotten buildings under the name of zoning amnesty, those who are so money-oriented that they will break down columns in those buildings,” Akşener stated.

She called on citizens to call out the political parties they voted for.

If the voters do not call to account, these disasters will not end due to the demand to keep construction,” Akşener said. “Disaster has no politics. We have not been and will not be in any political account on this issue.”

