İYİ Party leader claims gov’t sent envoy to İmralı prison

ANKARA

İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener claimed that the government recently sent an envoy to the jailed leader of the PKK illegal group in İmralı prison to ask for support for the upcoming elections.

“They just sent someone new, asking for help,” Akşener said in a televised interview on May 1.

“I know who was sent. If he was a politician, I would say his name right away. They sent someone from the judiciary. He left by changing his name,” she added.

Addressing a rally in the Central Anatolian province of Nevşehir, İYİ Party leader said the minimum pension should be equal to the minimum wage.

Recalling her meetings with retirees during her provincial tours, Akşener said, “I saw that there were five separate pensions at that time: 1,500 Turkish Liras, 1,900 liras, 2,200 liras... In other words, there are many different pensions in Bağ-Kur and SSK.”

Akşener asked the voters to cast one vote for her party, for parliamentary elections, and the other vote for Nation Alliance’s presidential candidate and Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.