‘İYİ party has no intention to become part of People’s Alliance’

  • April 14 2021 14:40:00

ANKARA
İYİ (Good) Party has no plans to be a part of the People’s Alliance of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), İYİ Party leader Meral Akşener said on April 14.

“I am telling your little partner and its friends; I have no intention of being among you,” she said, addressing the İYİ Party group members at the parliament.

“Never worry, I will never be there; I will never get in between you. You will continue this relationship, but together you will fulfill your promises to this nation,” she added.

She also criticized the government for being late to impose COVID-19 measures.

“You are trying to blame the nation by saying 84 million of us are responsible for the pandemic reaching this point. You cannot put the blame on the nation and run away,” Akşener said, referring to the remarks of Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, who said that 84 million people of the nation were responsible for the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Akşener criticized the government for taking actions for further restrictions one day after the Coronavirus Science Board advised tighter measures just because the final word of the president was being awaited.

