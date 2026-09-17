Iván Melón Lewis to fuse Cuban rhythms and jazz in Alanya

Iván Melón Lewis to fuse Cuban rhythms and jazz in Alanya

ANTALYA
Iván Melón Lewis to fuse Cuban rhythms and jazz in Alanya

Iván Melón Lewis combines the complexity of his classical training with the rhythms of Afro-Cuban music and the freedom of jazz.

Cuban pianist and composer Iván Melón Lewis will bring together Afro-Cuban music, jazz and classical piano at the 20th International Alanya Jazz Festival on Sept. 18, taking Turkish audiences on a musical journey shaped by diverse traditions and influences.


The Latin Grammy-winning musician has collaborated with artists including Issac Delgado, Buika, Charles Aznavour, Mariza, Joan Manuel Serrat and José Luis Perales. He won a Latin Grammy in 2021 and has developed a distinctive musical language that combines the complexity of his classical training with the rhythms of Afro-Cuban music and the freedom of jazz.


Lewis said his years working with Delgado were a turning point in his career, helping him recognize how his classical piano education could become a tool for expressing ideas rooted in Afro-Cuban music and jazz.


For Lewis, however, technical skill should never come before the music itself.


“The music itself, the message it carries and the connection with the audience have always come first,” he said.


His years working with Spanish singer Buika also had a major influence on his musical development. Lewis said flamenco expanded his understanding of music and continues to contribute to his sound through its rhythmic, melodic and harmonic possibilities.


He described his work with Buika as an experience that taught him how different elements of a musical performance can work together, with the melody carrying the main message while piano and percussion support it.


Lewis will also bring music from his project The Cuban Swing Express to Alanya. The project was created around the idea of transforming songs from different musical traditions into Afro-Cuban arrangements. Its repertoire includes works associated with artists ranging from Cuban musicians Perez Prado and Benny More to Herbie Hancock, Michael Jackson and The Rolling Stones.


The project also has a personal connection for Lewis. As a child, he regularly watched his father’s orchestra, The Conjunto Occidental, which performed Cuban dance music in the 1980s and early 1990s. Lewis said the album was partly intended as a tribute to his father’s musical legacy while also exploring what different artists and songs from around the world have in common.


“Music never lies,” Lewis said, explaining his belief that strong melodies, harmonies and rhythms can remain relevant decades after they are written. He said old music can be rearranged with contemporary sounds and ideas without losing its power, allowing tradition to become a source of inspiration and reinvention.


His musical journey has also evolved through his albums. While “Ayer y Hoy” focused on the Afro-Cuban roots and influences that shaped him, his later work sought a broader range of inspiration. In his latest album, “Luces y sombras,” Lewis explored different emotions and feelings experienced by people, describing the project as a major challenge that encouraged him to continue exploring new musical directions. Speaking about his Alanya performance, Lewis said he and his musicians were excited to share their music and their cultural identity with the audience.


“I have performed in Antalya and Istanbul before, and Turkish audiences also have such a wonderful and diverse taste in music,” he said.


Lewis added that he had developed a particular affection for Türkiye, praising its landscapes, people and cuisine. “I have especially fallen in love with Turkish cuisine,” he said.

Alanya International Jazz Festival, ivan melon lewis, alanya jazz festival,

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