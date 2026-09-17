Artists leave Sheeran over Macklemore exit

LOS ANGELES

Macklemore shouts ‘Free Palestine!’ at MetLife Stadium.

Four artists have quit British singer Ed Sheeran’s “Loop Tour” in solidarity with rapper Macklemore, who was dropped from the tour after making pro-Palestinian comments onstage.



Finneas, Irish acts Aaron Rowe and Beoga, and Danish singer Lukas Graham announced their departures on Sept. 15.



Macklemore shouted “Free Palestine!” during his performance at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium earlier this month and said Palestinians were “not forgotten.”



Sheeran said the decision to remove Macklemore was made by the tour’s promoter, Messina Touring Group, and not by him. He said some venues had threatened to cancel shows if Macklemore remained on the tour.



“I am not complicit. I have my personal views on this devastating conflict,” Sheeran said, adding that he respected Macklemore’s “strength of purpose.”



Finneas, who has previously spoken in support of Palestinians, said artists should not be silenced when speaking up for oppressed people.



Beoga said it was leaving the tour following what it described as the “silencing of Macklemore,” while Rowe cited Ireland’s history of colonialism and occupation.