Edirne ranks seventh by museum numbers

EDİRNE

Of the 17 museums in Edirne, three operate under the Culture and Tourism Ministry, while 14 are classified as private museums. (AA Photo)

The northwestern city of Edirne boasts more museums than 73 of Türkiye’s 81 provinces, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute’s (TÜİK) 2025 Cultural Heritage Statistics.



Known for its rich cultural heritage, Edirne now ranks seventh nationwide alongside Konya with a total of 17 operating museums.



Istanbul has the highest number of museums in the country with 97, followed by Ankara with 80, İzmir with 32, Bursa with 29 and Antalya and Eskişehir with 18 each.



Edirne and Konya follow with 17 museums each.



One of the features that distinguishes Edirne is the structure of its museums.



Of the 17 museums in the city, three operate under the Culture and Tourism Ministry, while 14 are classified as private museums. The three museums affiliated with the Culture and Tourism Ministry house 35,246 artifacts.



Of the registered items, 4,937 are archaeological artifacts, 10,438 are ethnographic materials and 19,871 are coins.



Edirne’s cultural wealth is not limited to its number of museums.



A total of 1,743 registered immovable cultural properties are under the responsibility of museums in the city. These include 635 examples of civil architecture, 334 cultural structures, 193 cemeteries, 192 industrial and commercial buildings, 199 cultural sites including military structures and mounds, and 190 religious buildings.



In 2025, 94,568 people visited museums and archaeological sites in Edirne that charge admission and are affiliated with the Culture and Tourism Ministry.



Including 62,247 visitors to free museums and archaeological sites, the total number of visitors reached 156,815. A total of 14,495 Museum Cards were sold in the city during the same year.