MHP to support Erdoğan in next elections: Chairman

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party chairman Devlet Bahçeli (AA Photo)

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) will support President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the next presidential polls, its chair Devlet Bahçeli has said, confirming the continuation of the ruling People Alliance led by the Justice and Development Party (AKP).

“Our candidate is Recep Tayyip Erdoğan,” Bahçeli was quoted as saying by the Turkish media on Sept. 16.

He recalled that the MHP supported Erdoğan’s candidacy in both 2018 and 2023 presidential elections which ended with his victory.

“Our president has completed two of the three crescents by winning the 2018 and 2023 elections,” Bahçeli, invoking his party’s iconic three-crescent symbol. “Only the third crescent remains, and God willing, he will complete that one as well.”

Under the current constitution, Erdoğan is ineligible to run for a third term. However, if parliament triggers early elections with the support of at least 360 lawmakers, he will legally be permitted to put forward his candidacy once again.

While noting that the next elections are scheduled for May 14, 2028, Bahçeli emphasized that they could be brought forward to an earlier date.

“This should not be defined as an ‘early election’. According to the constitution the method is the renewal of the elections. A renewal of the elections could be considered prior to May 14, 2028,” he suggested.

A discussion sparked in the Turkish capital after Erdoğan underlined the need for the AKP to get prepared for the “approaching elections.”

In a statement, AKP spokesperson Ömer Çelik clarified that the president did not hint at holding early polls.

“This is not a signal for an early election. There is currently no election on Türkiye’s agenda,” he added.