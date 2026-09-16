Anti-terror bid ‘most strategic’ attempt for security: Defense minister

Anti-terror bid ‘most strategic’ attempt for security: Defense minister

ANKARA
Anti-terror bid ‘most strategic’ attempt for security: Defense minister

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler (AA Photo)

Türkiye’s ongoing effort to eliminate terrorism is its most strategic move for regional and national security, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler has said, adding that ending the threat will boost economic development and public welfare.

“The terror-free Türkiye goal... is of highly strategic importance for the future of our country. This historic process aims to make our security achievements permanent and to remove terrorism from the agenda of our country forever,” Güler said at an event in the capital Ankara on Sept. 15.

Under the initiative launched in late 2024 to dismantle the PKK, the group must first hand over its weapons to Iraqi authorities before Türkiye activates a conditional legal mechanism to suspend prosecutions and sentences for eligible members.

Güler said the government is running the process “with great care and without giving any concessions.”

“In line with our target of a terror-free region, which constitutes the regional dimension of our terror-free Türkiye vision, we desire the permanent elimination of terrorist structures beyond our borders and the prevalence of peace and stability in our region,” he stated.

In this context, Türkiye is also closely following the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a PKK-linked structure in Syria, with Syria’s national army in line with an agreement with Damascus.

“With the complete elimination of terrorism inside and in the region, a much wider space for trust, stability, development, and cooperation will emerge,” Güler said, adding that this will further strengthen security conditions and pave the way for social integration and development.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks

Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks

    Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks

  2. Sweden’s left-wing wins elections

    Sweden’s left-wing wins elections

  3. EU’s associated membership pitch welcomed by Canada

    EU’s associated membership pitch welcomed by Canada

  4. Turkish intelligence chief in Pakistan

    Turkish intelligence chief in Pakistan

  5. 1st verdicts issued in Syria violence

    1st verdicts issued in Syria violence
Recommended
Turkish intelligence chief in Pakistan

Turkish intelligence chief in Pakistan
Black Sea attacks push commercial ships into Marmara anchorages

Black Sea attacks push commercial ships into Marmara anchorages
Greek PM’s visit to Meis draws ire of Ankara

Greek PM’s visit to Meis draws ire of Ankara
CHP to hold Bolu camp ahead of new legislative year

CHP to hold Bolu camp ahead of new legislative year
Erdoğan warns of provocations as Türkiye enters ‘critical’ period

Erdoğan warns of provocations as Türkiye enters ‘critical’ period
No extended meeting planned on Cyprus issue, Guterres says

No extended meeting planned on Cyprus issue, Guterres says
Türkiye strongly condemns Houthi attacks on Mecca

Türkiye strongly condemns Houthi attacks on Mecca
WORLD Sweden’s left-wing wins elections

Sweden’s left-wing wins elections

Sweden’s left-wing opposition won a narrow majority in the country’s general election after the vote count ended on Sept. 17, but faces laborious negotiations to form a government.
ECONOMY Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks

Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks

Türkiye’s banking regulator has temporarily eased capital rules for listed banks buying back their own shares, with the exemptions remaining in effect through the end of 2026.
SPORTS Türkiye Grand Prix confirmed for October 2027 at Istanbul Park

Türkiye Grand Prix confirmed for October 2027 at Istanbul Park

Formula 1 will return to the TOSFED Istanbul Park circuit from Oct. 1–3, 2027, organizers have officially confirmed, ending months of anticipation for the Türkiye Grand Prix.
﻿