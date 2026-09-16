Fourth death reported in US as measles outbreak grows

Fourth death reported in US as measles outbreak grows

WASHINGTON, DC
Fourth death reported in US as measles outbreak grows

A nurse prepares a combination measles, mumps and rubella vaccine for a patient. (AP Photo)

Health authorities in the eastern U.S. state of Pennsylvania have confirmed a fourth death linked to measles, as the nation faces the largest outbreak of the vaccine-preventable disease in decades.


All four deaths occurred in unvaccinated individuals, state health officials said.


“My thoughts are with the two families who lost loved ones to this highly contagious virus, as Pennsylvania faces the worst measles outbreak in more than three decades,” said state health secretary Debra Bogen.


The latest death was of an 18-year-old, according to local medical examiners, adding to two infants who were too young to be vaccinated and a 40-year-old.


Three other measles-related deaths, including two children, were recorded across the United States last year, when the current outbreak began.


The state’s Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro, noted there have been to date 693 recorded cases of measles in Pennsylvania alone. More than 3,290 cases of measles have been recorded across the U.S. since early 2026.


Measles cause fever, respiratory symptoms, skin rashes and can have serious complications, including pneumonia, brain damaging inflammation and death.


The disease was considered eliminated in the United States in 2000, thanks to vaccination, but has made a strong comeback in recent years amid declining vaccination rates and a backdrop of growing mistrust of health authorities.


Before a vaccine was developed in the early 1960s, measles killed hundreds of children every year in the U.S., and continues to cause tens of thousands of deaths globally.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks

Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks

    Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks

  2. Sweden’s left-wing wins elections

    Sweden’s left-wing wins elections

  3. EU’s associated membership pitch welcomed by Canada

    EU’s associated membership pitch welcomed by Canada

  4. Turkish intelligence chief in Pakistan

    Turkish intelligence chief in Pakistan

  5. 1st verdicts issued in Syria violence

    1st verdicts issued in Syria violence
Recommended
Sweden’s left-wing wins elections

Sweden’s left-wing wins elections
EU’s associated membership pitch welcomed by Canada

EU’s associated membership pitch welcomed by Canada
1st verdicts issued in Syria violence

1st verdicts issued in Syria violence
US denies Palestinian leader Abbas visa to attend UN assembly

US denies Palestinian leader Abbas visa to attend UN assembly
Netanyahu’s party seeks to impede Israeli expat voting

Netanyahu’s party seeks to impede Israeli expat voting
Trump to hold Iran summit with Gulf leaders next week: Report

Trump to hold Iran summit with Gulf leaders next week: Report
Kim’s sister says only ‘idiots’ think N Korea to give up nukes

Kim’s sister says only ‘idiots’ think N Korea to give up nukes
WORLD Sweden’s left-wing wins elections

Sweden’s left-wing wins elections

Sweden’s left-wing opposition won a narrow majority in the country’s general election after the vote count ended on Sept. 17, but faces laborious negotiations to form a government.
ECONOMY Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks

Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks

Türkiye’s banking regulator has temporarily eased capital rules for listed banks buying back their own shares, with the exemptions remaining in effect through the end of 2026.
SPORTS Türkiye Grand Prix confirmed for October 2027 at Istanbul Park

Türkiye Grand Prix confirmed for October 2027 at Istanbul Park

Formula 1 will return to the TOSFED Istanbul Park circuit from Oct. 1–3, 2027, organizers have officially confirmed, ending months of anticipation for the Türkiye Grand Prix.
﻿