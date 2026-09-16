Britain to appoint ambassador to Venezuela

CARACAS

A teacher speaks to her students inside a temporary tent classroom. (AFP Photo)

Britain said on Sept. 15 it was upgrading diplomatic relations with Venezuela, hailing the country’s attempts at political transition and paving the way for the appointment of an ambassador in Caracas.



The announcement comes as Venezuelan parties negotiate the recovery of frozen gold reserves from the United Kingdom, which withheld them when Nicolas Maduro was in power.



Various countries have re-established diplomatic relations with the South American country since U.S. forces ousted president Nicolas Maduro in January.



“The U.K. and Venezuela have agreed our intention to upgrade our representation to Ambassador,” Chris Elmore, minister for Latin America, wrote in a parliamentary statement.



Elmore said recent events in Venezuela had created an “important opportunity” for democracy.



Since Maduro’s capture, interim leader Delcy Rodriguez has effectively done Washington’s bidding, opening up her country’s mining, electricity and oil sectors to foreign and private capital.



Her government also released a statement announcing improved relations with Britain.



Britain supported U.S.-backed transition talks between the interim government and parts of the opposition, Elmore said.



“The U.K. considers that this moment calls for pragmatic engagement to help advance a credible transition and to encourage further reforms,” he said.