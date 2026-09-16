Women athletes condemn ‘sexualized’ Sydney Sweeney commercial

Women athletes condemn ‘sexualized’ Sydney Sweeney commercial

PARIS
Women athletes condemn ‘sexualized’ Sydney Sweeney commercial

Sydney Sweeney has been accused of sexualizing women’s sport after posing with sports equipment in the commercial for US company Novig. (AFP Photo)

Actor Sydney Sweeney has been condemned by leading women athletes for a sports betting advert in which the American appears in various states of undress.


Sweeney, who starred in TV series “Euphoria,” has been accused of sexualizing women’s sport after posing with sports equipment in the commercial for U.S. company Novig, which allows users to predict the outcome of sports matches. The 29-year-old has an equity stake in the firm.


Four-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Ariarne Titmus said she thought the marketing tactic belonged to the past.


“I can’t describe how infuriated I feel when I watch this,” Titmus wrote on Instagram.


“Not only is it a kick in the face to every woman who had dedicated her life to perfecting her craft, but every women who enjoys sports for what it really is — teamwork, friendship, dedication, excellent, unity.”


“How do we live in a world where monetizing a women’s body and sexualizing women’s sport is still a thing?” the Australian added.


Several leading track and field athletes competing at the Ultimate Championship in Budapest last weekend expressed their consternation at Sweeney’s commercial, saying it was a misleading representation of how women in sport looked.


Having finished fourth behind U.S. sprinter Melissa Jefferson-Wooden’s winning time of 21.47sec in the 200 meters, the fourth fastest ever, British athlete Amy Hunt said in a BBC TV interview: “Sydney Sweeney, this is what women in sport look like. 21.4. Muscles. Hard work, blood, sweat, tears.”
She added: “When you’re a woman in sport, it’s not pretty. It’s not glamorous. It’s not sexy all the time, definitely.”


Many athletes have posted videos of themselves, grouped around the message “this is what sport looks like.”


U.S. gymnast Gracie Kramer captioned her post, featuring her performing gymnastic routines and training in a variety of other sports, with the message: “Idk what Sydney Sweeney was doing, but this is what a woman in sport looks like.”


The outrage around the campaign echoes that provoked by American Eagle’s “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans” campaign in 2025.


Sweeney later acknowledged that by failing to comment on the furor, it had only “widened the divide.” She added: “I was honestly surprised by the reaction. I’m against hate and divisiveness.”

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks

Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks

    Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks

  2. Sweden’s left-wing wins elections

    Sweden’s left-wing wins elections

  3. EU’s associated membership pitch welcomed by Canada

    EU’s associated membership pitch welcomed by Canada

  4. Turkish intelligence chief in Pakistan

    Turkish intelligence chief in Pakistan

  5. 1st verdicts issued in Syria violence

    1st verdicts issued in Syria violence
Recommended
Freediver forms bond with female sea turtle ‘Mahmut’

Freediver forms bond with female sea turtle ‘Mahmut’
Iván Melón Lewis to fuse Cuban rhythms and jazz in Alanya

Iván Melón Lewis to fuse Cuban rhythms and jazz in Alanya
Edirne ranks seventh by museum numbers

Edirne ranks seventh by museum numbers
Artists leave Sheeran over Macklemore exit

Artists leave Sheeran over Macklemore exit
4,200-year-old defensive wall unearthed at Maydos Kilisetepe

4,200-year-old defensive wall unearthed at Maydos Kilisetepe
Helen Mirren delves into Patricia Highsmith’s mind

Helen Mirren delves into Patricia Highsmith’s mind
WORLD Sweden’s left-wing wins elections

Sweden’s left-wing wins elections

Sweden’s left-wing opposition won a narrow majority in the country’s general election after the vote count ended on Sept. 17, but faces laborious negotiations to form a government.
ECONOMY Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks

Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks

Türkiye’s banking regulator has temporarily eased capital rules for listed banks buying back their own shares, with the exemptions remaining in effect through the end of 2026.
SPORTS Türkiye Grand Prix confirmed for October 2027 at Istanbul Park

Türkiye Grand Prix confirmed for October 2027 at Istanbul Park

Formula 1 will return to the TOSFED Istanbul Park circuit from Oct. 1–3, 2027, organizers have officially confirmed, ending months of anticipation for the Türkiye Grand Prix.
﻿