Oasis announce new 2027 world tour

Oasis announce new 2027 world tour

LONDON
Oasis announce new 2027 world tour

Oasis announced a new world tour in 2027 with shows in Britain, Europe and the US after the sell-out success of their surprise comeback tour. (AFP Photo)

British rockers Oasis on Sept. 14 announced a new world tour in 2027 with shows planned in Britain, Europe, and the U.S. after the sell-out success of their surprise comeback tour last year.


The once-warring brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher are set to perform 38 shows including 11 dates in their hometown Manchester, as well as in Glasgow, Munich, Paris, Amsterdam, Boston and more.


The tour will kick off in Glasgow in May 2027 and wrap up with four shows in September in Knebworth, 30 years after the duo’s legendary gigs at the venue north of London.


The band behind Britpop-era hits like “Wonderwall,” “Don’t Look Back in Anger” and “Supersonic” has been teasing a second iteration of their reunion tour for weeks.


On Sept. 14, they posted the announcement on social media with the caption “start the celebrations!”


“After a period of reflection, ‘The Most Damaging Pop Cultural Force In Recent British History’ has declared itself fit for purpose and will once again return to lift the spirits of the people,” the band wrote. “It shall be a sight to behold.”


Fans were told to sign up through a registration link for a chance to purchase the tickets when they are released between Sept. 25 and 27.


Successful sign-ups will get a code to access a sale, according to a press release, in order to reduce queuing times and ticket touting.


The Gallagher brothers announced they had ended their infamous 15-year feud and were reuniting for a worldwide tour in August 2024, sparking a mad scramble for tickets.


More than two million people attended the 41 show dates spanning Europe, Asia, Australia and South America, bringing in some 300 million pounds ($400 million).

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