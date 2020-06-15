Italian FM to visit Ankara

ANKARA

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio will pay a visit to Turkey on June 17, Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

“During the meetings, bilateral relations between Turkey and Italy and Turkey’s EU accession process will be discussed,” it said in the statement.

“Views on current regional and international developments as well as the fight against COVID-19 will also be exchanged,” it added.

Di Maio will visit second time during this year upon the invitation of Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

On January, Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the capital Ankara.

Erdoğan had received Conte at the presidential complex and the closed-door meeting had lasted for over an hour.

The focus of both last meeting was the situation in Libya, the Mediterranean Sea.

Last week, Greece and Italy signed an accord on maritime boundaries to establish an exclusive economic zone (EEZ) between the two countries.