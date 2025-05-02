Istanbul’s quake risk spurs demand for safer housing

ISTANBUL

The 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Istanbul on April 23 has prompted a surge in demand for land and detached properties in areas with lower seismic risk across the megacity.

With this shift, many residents are now turning away from high-rise apartment living and seeking alternatives such as farmland, plots and low-density housing outside the city.

Speaking to daily Milliyet, real estate expert Mustafa Hakan Özelmacıklı explained that following the recent earthquake, more residents are exploring land and plot investments as part of a “Plan B.”

He noted that prices vary widely depending on location and accessibility.

In areas surrounding Istanbul, farmland prices start at around 3,000 Turkish Liras ($78) to 4,000 liras ($100) per square meter. Key factors affecting prices include proximity to roads, title deed origin (whether it’s officially Istanbul) and distance from the city.

Land with Istanbul title deeds can reach up to 5,000 liras ($130) per square meter, according to Özelmacıklı.

Unlike farmland, plots that come with construction permits command significantly higher prices. Permitted plots around Istanbul start at 10,000 liras ($259) per square meter and can go as high as 15,000 liras ($389). For instance, a 200-square-meter plot can cost around 3 million liras (around $77,831) with the potential to build two-story structures.

Mobile homes and container houses have also gained popularity; however, they cannot legally be placed on farmland unless the area is designated for tourism or eco-tourism development. Thus, buyers are advised to check the legal status of any land before planning construction.

Caravan living gains popularity

Increased awareness of earthquake risks has also fueled interest in mobile and secure living options like caravans.

These vehicles serve as both emergency shelters and lifestyle choices for those seeking a closer connection to nature.

Caravan prices range from 160,000 liras (roughly $4,151) to 15 million liras ($4.1 million), depending on size and amenities.