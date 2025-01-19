Istanbul’s Polish neighborhood faces cultural decline amid population shift

ISTANBUL

Nestled in Istanbul's Beykoz district, Polonezköy, a neighborhood established nearly two centuries ago by Polish immigrants, is on the verge of losing its cultural heritage as the Polish-origin population steadily declines due to emigration.

Established in 1842 under the auspices of Polish Prince Adam Jerzy Czartoryski, Polonezköy once thrived as a vibrant cultural hub for Polish expatriates. Today, however, the neighborhood’s population has significantly decreased, leaving a handful of families striving to preserve their heritage.

Dilara Biskupski, a fifth-generation resident, shared her concerns about the demographic shift. “Almost all my relatives have left the neighborhood, with many moving back to Poland,” she said.

“I’m one of the last mothers of the sixth generation here. My sons represent the final polish generation in Polonezköy. We are doing our best to preserve our culture, raise our children and continue living here as long as we can.”

Biskupski highlighted the unique cultural coexistence in the neighborhood, where Muslims and Christians have lived together harmoniously for over two centuries.

“In Polonezköy, every holiday is celebrated together. Christians and Muslims visit each other, exchange gifts and maintain strong bonds of friendship,” she explained.

However, she expressed concern over the gradual erosion of this cultural richness, attributing it to emigration and an aging population.

Antoni Rohoda, a sixth-generation descendant, echoed these sentiments, noting the dwindling population.

“The first house in Polonezköy was built by my great-grandfather, and today it serves as the Zofia Rizi Memorial House, showcasing the village’s history and culture to visitors,” Dohoda said.

“We are already completely Turkified. We are very happy and proud of this, but at the same time we have never forgotten where we come from.”

“Economic difficulties and the passing of the older generation have reduced our numbers. It’s becoming increasingly difficult to keep young people in Polonezköy,” he added.

The neighborhood’s unique cultural fabric is a source of pride for its residents.

“The neighborhood was entirely founded by the Poles, and its multicultural structure has always been its defining feature. However, with many residents leaving for education or work abroad, the population has fallen to around 50,” said Polonezköy’s headman, Özer Okumuş, who has lived in the neighborhood for 40 years.

Reflecting on his own experiences, Okumuş recalled a vibrant childhood in Polonezköy.

“We grew up with Daniel, Antoni and Freddie. Every evening, the community would gather for meals and games. Football matches were a daily ritual,” he reminisced.

“My closest friends Deniss Novvicki, Klara Zilkovski and Cüneyt Berik, we were always together. Everyone is supporting each other at weddings and funerals. No one feels any absence in that regard.”

Despite the challenges, Okumuş praised the efforts of the Polish consulate and community members in preserving the neighborhood’s legacy.