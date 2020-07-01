Istanbul’s front line doctors say long way to go before normalcy

  • July 01 2020 14:22:00

Istanbul’s front line doctors say long way to go before normalcy

Selçuk Şamiloğlu – ISTANBUL
Istanbul’s front line doctors say long way to go before normalcy

Doctors and medical staff on the front line fighting the coronavirus at Istanbul University’s Cerrahpaşa Medical Hospital have warned Turkish people that there is still a long way to go before going back to normalcy, as they stress on the importance of face masks and keeping social distances.

“The biggest mistake at the moment is complacency,” said the doctors, speaking to daily Hürriyet.

People have fun in parks and cafes without taking any precautions and “it is very unfair” to health workers, according to the doctors at Cerrahpaşa.

“The number of cases will increase because of these people who do not comply with rules,” said Seyit Ali Karagöz, a doctor at the emergency room (ER) of the hospital.

“If nine people in 10 adhere, but one does not, we can’t succeed. The public should obey the rules if we want to go back to the pre-coronavirus days,” said Serab Biberoğlu, another ER doctor.

Prof. Dr. Yalım Dikmen, the head of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the hospital, stressed on a pattern differing in Istanbul, the largest city of Turkey and the epicenter of the outbreak, and the rest of the country.

“At first, the number of cases in Istanbul was high. When intercity travel started, the numbers in other cities increased, while it decreased in Istanbul,” the doctor said.

Dikmen stressed Turkey was still battling the first wave of the disease, which has killed over 5,000 people and has infected at least 199,000 people in the country.

“The virus does not care if you are young or old. It is contagious and fatal,” added Dikmen, advising everybody strictly follows hygiene recommendations.

Karagöz warned widespread complacency will lead to the healthcare system to get overstretched, if they see patients coming one and after another without an unforeseeable end.

“If they do not adhere to social distancing or wearing masks, first they will risk their lives, then they will become a burden on us, the health workers on the front line,” added Karagöz.

Prof. Dr. İbrahim İkizceli believes “we will never go back to normal if we don’t take measures.”

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ancient city of Ani dazzles visitors

    Ancient city of Ani dazzles visitors

  2. Ankara expresses ‘disappointment’ at EU over travel ban

    Ankara expresses ‘disappointment’ at EU over travel ban

  3. Turkey to keep making F-35 parts through 2022: Report

    Turkey to keep making F-35 parts through 2022: Report

  4. Turkey’s navy commander visits Libya amid ongoing tension

    Turkey’s navy commander visits Libya amid ongoing tension

  5. Woman calls police to be saved from forced marriage

    Woman calls police to be saved from forced marriage
Recommended
Erdoğan vows to take strict measures against social media platforms

Erdoğan vows to take strict measures against social media platforms
Astana group calls for political solution in Syria on first online meeting

Astana group calls for political solution in Syria on first online meeting
Turkey to try Khashoggi murder suspects in absentia: Fiancée

Turkey to try Khashoggi murder suspects in absentia: Fiancée
Aqua parks await holidaymakers, visitors amid normalization

Aqua parks await holidaymakers, visitors amid normalization
Ankara expresses ‘disappointment’ at EU over travel ban

Ankara expresses ‘disappointment’ at EU over travel ban
Turkey deports 9 Belgian foreign fighters

Turkey deports 9 Belgian foreign fighters
WORLD Global virus death toll exceeds 506,000 as confirmed cases top 10.3 mln

Global virus death toll exceeds 506,000 as confirmed cases top 10.3 mln

The European Union agrees to open its borders to 15 countries from July 1, but the United States remains excluded. China is on the list, which will be updated every two weeks, but under the condition that Beijing do the same for Europeans, according to a statement.
ECONOMY Turkey’s manufacturing PMI hits 53.9 in June

Turkey’s manufacturing PMI hits 53.9 in June

Turkey’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector hit 53.9 in June, ending a three-month period of moderation, a joint business survey revealed on July 1.
SPORTS Rescheduled EURO 2020 will benefit Turkey: Player

Rescheduled EURO 2020 will benefit Turkey: Player

The virus-related postponement of the UEFA EURO 2020 was a disappointment for the Turkish national players, but the pause will allow them to go to the contest as a more experienced team, said one of the players on June 29.