Istanbul’s French high schools face competition probe

Istanbul’s French high schools face competition probe

ISTANBUL
Istanbul’s French high schools face competition probe

Five prominent French high schools providing education in Türkiye on April 17 gave statements regarding an investigation initiated by the Competition Authority, alleging violations of competition law in setting school fees and Turkish teachers' salaries.

The Competition Authority had previously opened an inquiry to determine whether French educational institutions operating in Istanbul were violating the Law on the Protection of Competition – a law overseeing the equal competition environment in a market.

The investigation team reported that Saint-Joseph, Saint Benoit, Notre-Dame de Sion, Saint-Michel and Sainte Pulcherie French schools jointly determined school registration fees, fee components and Turkish teachers' salaries, thus breaching the relevant provisions of the law.

Consequently, the investigation team requested two separate administrative fines for the institutions. Following the discussions, the enterprises presented their oral defenses, with representatives denying the allegations, claiming they did not engage in fee agreements among schools.

The authority will announce its final decision on the investigation within 15 days.

French curriculum schools in Türkiye demand high scores from students in nationwide exams while simultaneously charging high annual fees. Institutions offering education in French are known as among the most qualified educational institutions in the country.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Explosions in Iran, US media reports Israeli strikes

Explosions in Iran, US media reports Israeli strikes
LATEST NEWS

  1. Explosions in Iran, US media reports Israeli strikes

    Explosions in Iran, US media reports Israeli strikes

  2. Michelangelo's scribble sells for $200,000 at New York auction

    Michelangelo's scribble sells for $200,000 at New York auction

  3. Medusa mosaic reopens to visitors

    Medusa mosaic reopens to visitors

  4. Renowned cartoonist honored in exhibition

    Renowned cartoonist honored in exhibition

  5. Netflix releases teaser for '100 Years of Solitude'

    Netflix releases teaser for '100 Years of Solitude'
Recommended
Eight arrested in alleged embezzlement at Antalya bank

Eight arrested in alleged embezzlement at Antalya bank
Pamukkale breaks daily visitor record

Pamukkale breaks daily visitor record
Eskişehir tops list as country’s smartest province, study reveals

Eskişehir tops list as country’s smartest province, study reveals
Tourism season opens at Mount Nemrut

Tourism season opens at Mount Nemrut
Safety concerns raised for amusement parks

Safety concerns raised for amusement parks
Turkish soda company banned in Switzerland, sparking controversy

Turkish soda company banned in Switzerland, sparking controversy
WORLD Explosions in Iran, US media reports Israeli strikes

Explosions in Iran, US media reports Israeli strikes

Iran's state media reported explosions in the central province of Isfahan Friday, as U.S. media quoted officials saying Israel had carried out retaliatory strikes on its arch-rival.
ECONOMY Tesla asks shareholders to reapprove huge Musk pay deal

Tesla asks shareholders to reapprove huge Musk pay deal

Electric vehicle maker Tesla will ask its shareholders to vote again on a $56 billion compensation package they had approved in 2018 for CEO Elon Musk before it was squashed by a U.S. court earlier this year.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe set to take on Olympiacos in the first leg of a Europa League quarterfinal with hopes of silencing a recent debate in Turkish football.
﻿