Istanbul’s famous shore gets new look

Istanbul’s famous shore gets new look

FATMA AKSU - ISTANBUL
Istanbul’s famous shore gets new look

As the renovation on the panoramic shores of Salacak is underway in Istanbul, the municipality brings the project to life, as decided by a competition in 2022.

The plans of the project, which will completely transform the waterfront, include new areas such as a continuous bicycle path along the coast, cafes and outdoor workspaces.

There will also be a six-stop tram line with a total length of 1.5 kilometers. With a total travel time of 10 minutes, the line will have a capacity to carry 281 passengers per hour in one direction.

In line with the project, 292 trees are planned to be planted on the pedestrian path and 486 trees on the coastal side. A new green area of 2,400 square meters was created along the shore, integrated into the seating and resting areas. Thus, the total amount of green space along the land and coast will reach 30,000 square meters.

Stating that the Salacak coast will be opened to the public next month and the nostalgic tram will be put into service towards the end of the year, Arif Gürkan Alpay, Deputy Secretary General of Istanbul Municipality, said that the cliffs will be established in Salacak.

"When you look at Salacak from the opposite side, you will see the cliffs. Special stones were cut for this. The area where the observation deck is located, designed across the Maiden's Tower, will have the appearance symbolizing the cliffs."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Rights chief decries disinfo attacks on UN

Rights chief decries disinfo attacks on UN
LATEST NEWS

  1. Rights chief decries disinfo attacks on UN

    Rights chief decries disinfo attacks on UN

  2. Hezbollah says downed Israeli drone in south Lebanon

    Hezbollah says downed Israeli drone in south Lebanon

  3. Three workers rescued after collapse in Elazığ mine

    Three workers rescued after collapse in Elazığ mine

  4. Palestinian government submits resignation to Abbas: PM

    Palestinian government submits resignation to Abbas: PM

  5. Ankara condemns Khojaly massacre on 32nd anniversary

    Ankara condemns Khojaly massacre on 32nd anniversary
Recommended
Three workers rescued after collapse in Elazığ mine

Three workers rescued after collapse in Elazığ mine
Türkiye-Azerbaijan University to bridge higher education between countries

Türkiye-Azerbaijan University to bridge higher education between countries
Academics uncover Galen’s pharmacy legacy in İzmir

Academics uncover Galen’s pharmacy legacy in İzmir
New fault line found in Marmara region

New fault line found in Marmara region
Climbers work on glass roof of Ankara Cumhuriyet Tower

Climbers work on glass roof of Ankara Cumhuriyet Tower
Paralympic swimmer qualifies for Olympics from rough in 3 years

Paralympic swimmer qualifies for Olympics from rough in 3 years

WORLD Rights chief decries disinfo attacks on UN

Rights chief decries disinfo attacks on UN

The U.N. rights chief decried on Monday disinformation and other attacks that aim to "undermine the legitimacy" and work of the United Nations and other institutions, describing them as "profoundly destructive".
ECONOMY Majority of WTO members sign investment deal for development

Majority of WTO members sign investment deal for development

More than 120 WTO member states have finalised an agreement that aims to facilitate investment in developing countries by improving transparency and clearing bureaucratic hurdles, the global trade body said Sunday.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿