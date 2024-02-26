Istanbul’s famous shore gets new look

FATMA AKSU - ISTANBUL

As the renovation on the panoramic shores of Salacak is underway in Istanbul, the municipality brings the project to life, as decided by a competition in 2022.

The plans of the project, which will completely transform the waterfront, include new areas such as a continuous bicycle path along the coast, cafes and outdoor workspaces.

There will also be a six-stop tram line with a total length of 1.5 kilometers. With a total travel time of 10 minutes, the line will have a capacity to carry 281 passengers per hour in one direction.

In line with the project, 292 trees are planned to be planted on the pedestrian path and 486 trees on the coastal side. A new green area of 2,400 square meters was created along the shore, integrated into the seating and resting areas. Thus, the total amount of green space along the land and coast will reach 30,000 square meters.

Stating that the Salacak coast will be opened to the public next month and the nostalgic tram will be put into service towards the end of the year, Arif Gürkan Alpay, Deputy Secretary General of Istanbul Municipality, said that the cliffs will be established in Salacak.

"When you look at Salacak from the opposite side, you will see the cliffs. Special stones were cut for this. The area where the observation deck is located, designed across the Maiden's Tower, will have the appearance symbolizing the cliffs."