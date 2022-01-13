Istanbul’s beloved stray dog adopted by businessman

  • January 13 2022 07:00:00

Istanbul’s beloved stray dog adopted by businessman

ANKARA
Istanbul’s beloved stray dog adopted by businessman

A Turkish billionaire has adopted Boji, Istanbul’s beloved stray dog that rose to fame after being spotted by locals for touring the metropolis on public transport.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu said on Jan. 11 that Boji was adopted by businessman Ömer Koç, a relief for those who were concerned about the safety of the dog.

Capturing the hearts of millions on social media after being spotted for regularly using public transport, Boji was recently accused of leaving feces on a tram.

However, the city’s surveillance cameras showed that he was framed by a man who placed poop on a seat after carrying it in his pocket.

“Boji now has a nest where he can walk around and run freely. Thanks to Ömer Koç, the businessperson who adopted Istanbul’s world-famous dog Boji,” İmamoğlu said on Twitter.

“Boji will have a sheltered home where he can run around as he pleases, away from people who want to harm him,” the mayor added.

adoption, istanbul municipality,

WORLD UK’s Johnson apologizes for attending party during lockdown

UK’s Johnson apologizes for attending party during lockdown
MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘World’s most ridiculous building’ to be demolished

    ‘World’s most ridiculous building’ to be demolished

  2. Erdoğan pledges to reap fruits of new economic model in summer

    Erdoğan pledges to reap fruits of new economic model in summer

  3. Local jab Turkovac as effective as Sinovac: Experts

    Local jab Turkovac as effective as Sinovac: Experts

  4. Man names baby boy after Viking king ‘Ragnar’

    Man names baby boy after Viking king ‘Ragnar’

  5. Turkish agronomist teaching farming to Malawians at hunger risk

    Turkish agronomist teaching farming to Malawians at hunger risk
Recommended
Turkey eyes on bicycle tourism alternative amid diversity efforts

Turkey eyes on bicycle tourism alternative amid diversity efforts
Turkey’s west hit by rainfall, strong winds

Turkey’s west hit by rainfall, strong winds
Activist lawyer becomes another victim of femicide

Activist lawyer becomes another victim of femicide
Erdoğan pledges to reap fruits of new economic model in summer

Erdoğan pledges to reap fruits of new economic model in summer
İYİ Party calls for cooperation on women, youth issues

İYİ Party calls for cooperation on women, youth issues
Local jab Turkovac as effective as Sinovac: Experts

Local jab Turkovac as effective as Sinovac: Experts
WORLD UK’s Johnson apologizes for attending party during lockdown

UK’s Johnson apologizes for attending party during lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized on Jan. 12 for attending a garden party during Britain’s first coronavirus lockdown, but brushed aside demands that he resign for breaching the rules his own government had imposed on the nation.
ECONOMY Electric cars drive rebound in China auto sales: Data

Electric cars drive rebound in China auto sales: Data

China’s car sales grew for the first time since 2018 last year, a trade association said on Jan. 11, as demand for new energy vehicles continues to rise.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe turn to Kartal as coach for second time

Fenerbahçe turn to Kartal as coach for second time

Fenerbahçe on Jan. 12 turned to its former manager Ismail Kartal to head the Istanbul side for a second time.