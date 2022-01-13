Istanbul’s beloved stray dog adopted by businessman

ANKARA

A Turkish billionaire has adopted Boji, Istanbul’s beloved stray dog that rose to fame after being spotted by locals for touring the metropolis on public transport.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu said on Jan. 11 that Boji was adopted by businessman Ömer Koç, a relief for those who were concerned about the safety of the dog.

Capturing the hearts of millions on social media after being spotted for regularly using public transport, Boji was recently accused of leaving feces on a tram.

However, the city’s surveillance cameras showed that he was framed by a man who placed poop on a seat after carrying it in his pocket.

“Boji now has a nest where he can walk around and run freely. Thanks to Ömer Koç, the businessperson who adopted Istanbul’s world-famous dog Boji,” İmamoğlu said on Twitter.

“Boji will have a sheltered home where he can run around as he pleases, away from people who want to harm him,” the mayor added.