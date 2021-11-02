Istanbul welcomes nearly 6 million tourists in nine months

  • November 02 2021 07:00:00

Istanbul welcomes nearly 6 million tourists in nine months

ISTANBUL
Istanbul welcomes nearly 6 million tourists in nine months

Some 5.8 million foreign tourists have visited Istanbul in the first nine months of the year, while in September alone the number of visitors leaped more than 100 percent on an annual basis. 

Foreign tourist arrivals in the historic city increased steadily since March, hitting some 6 million people from January to September, showed data from the provincial directorate of culture and tourism.

In September, nearly 976,000 international holidaymakers visited Istanbul, which marked a staggering a 111 percent rise from the same month of last year. 

Around 973,000 travelers arrived in the city through airports, a 112 percent increase on an annual basis, while the arrivals by the sea grew six percent in the month from a year ago. 

Some 70 percent of the international tourists — or 687,000 people — used Istanbul Airport as the point of entry and another 29 percent — or 284,000 travelers — used the Sabiha Gökçen Airport on the Asian side of the megacity. 

Iranians top the list of foreign visitors, data also showed. In September, Istanbul welcomed nearly 106,000 Iranian tourists, followed by Russian nationals at around 82,000. Germans constituted the third largest group of visitors at 79,000 and Iraqis ranked fourth at 54,000 people. 

Last month, Istanbul also hosted 34,000 tourists from France and 33,000 visitors from the U.S., as well as 30,000 Ukrainians. 

The provincial directorate said that travelers from 191 countries visited the city, which is home to more than 16 million people, including one from Laos and Fiji each, and two tourists from Tonga, the Vatican, Bhutan, the Bahamas, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

TURKEY, Economy,

TURKEY Some 13 million people in Turkey still unvaccinated

Some 13 million people in Turkey still unvaccinated
MOST POPULAR

  1. Bill Gates celebrates birthday in Turkish cove with elite guests including Bezos

    Bill Gates celebrates birthday in Turkish cove with elite guests including Bezos

  2. British actress rushed to hospital in Turkey

    British actress rushed to hospital in Turkey

  3. Purchase of Hull City by Turkish media mogul underway

    Purchase of Hull City by Turkish media mogul underway

  4. Regulation for use of e-scooter enters into force

    Regulation for use of e-scooter enters into force

  5. US positive on Turkey’s bid to purchase 40 F-16s: Erdoğan

    US positive on Turkey’s bid to purchase 40 F-16s: Erdoğan
Recommended
Some 13 million people in Turkey still unvaccinated

Some 13 million people in Turkey still unvaccinated
More than 160 irregular migrants held in eastern Turkey

More than 160 irregular migrants held in eastern Turkey
Istanbul dazzled by Pakistan’s big screen award ceremony

Istanbul dazzled by Pakistan’s big screen award ceremony
Discharged wastewater continues to pose threat to Marmara Sea

Discharged wastewater continues to pose threat to Marmara Sea
Former minister elected as new leader of Turkish Cypriot ruling party

Former minister elected as new leader of Turkish Cypriot ruling party
Ottoman mosque to be lifted by 3 meters from ground

Ottoman mosque to be lifted by 3 meters from ground
WORLD Bulgaria sends troops to tackle migrant influx from Turkey

Bulgaria sends troops to tackle migrant influx from Turkey

Bulgaria on Nov. 1 deployed 350 soldiers to the border with Turkey to help police cope with the growing influx of migrants, the defense minister announced.
ECONOMY Turkey discovered 60 mln barrels of oil equivalent reserves so far in 2021: Minister

Turkey discovered 60 mln barrels of oil equivalent reserves so far in 2021: Minister

Turkey discovered an additional 60 million barrels of oil equivalent reserves with 26 new onshore explorations this year, Fatih Dönmez, the minister of energy and natural resources, announced on Nov. 1.
SPORTS Galatasaray get precious home win in Turkish league as archrivals lose

Galatasaray get precious home win in Turkish league as archrivals lose

Galatasaray on Oct. 31 beat Gaziantep FK 2-0 in a Turkish Spor Toto Süper Lig match for a valuable victory as their archrivals Beşiktaş and Fenerbahçe suffered defeats each in the same week.