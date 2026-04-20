Istanbul to overhaul taxi system with Singapore-style model

ISTANBUL

Istanbul is preparing to introduce a major overhaul of its taxi system by adopting a Singapore-style model aimed at improving efficiency and reducing long-standing issues such as finding a cab and idle cruising.

The new system, developed by the Istanbul Taxi Drivers’ Chamber, will connect all taxis across the city into a single digital pool.

Through mobile applications, taxi stands will be integrated into a unified network, allowing them to operate in coordination rather than as separate units, according to local media reports.

Chairman of the chamber, İsmet Dalcı, said the reform is centered on digitalization and efficiency.

According to Dalcı, Istanbul’s 20,311 taxis currently operate at around 48 percent efficiency, meaning more than half of their time on the road is spent without passengers.

“If we increase efficiency from 48 percent to 90 percent, it would create the equivalent of adding more than 8,500 new taxis to the system — without putting a single additional vehicle on the road,” Dalcı said.

Under the new model, taxis will no longer roam the streets empty after dropping off passengers.

Instead, drivers will be directed by the system to the nearest taxi stand or the closest passenger request.

The system takes inspiration from Singapore, widely regarded as having one of the most efficient taxi networks in the world.

By centralizing operations and matching supply with demand in real time, authorities aim to minimize idle driving, ease traffic congestion and improve service availability.