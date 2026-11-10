Istanbul to mark Atatürk’s death anniversary with cultural events

ISTANBUL

Nov. 10 marks the 88th anniversary of the death of Atatürk, the founder of the Turkish Republic.

Istanbul will host a series of cultural and artistic events on Nov. 10 to mark the 88th anniversary of the death of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Turkish Republic.

At the Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall, the Istanbul Children’s Choir will perform in a concert titled “Atatürk and the Republic,” conducted by choir director and artistic director Tolga Gülen. The program will bring together songs from Atatürk’s era, along with stories and memories behind the works.

Beyoğlu Cinema will screen the documentary “A Lifetime Dedicated to the Nation,” directed by Hacı Mehmet Duranoğlu.

At the Professor Dr. Adem Baştürk Cultural Center in Esenler, Fikret Kızılok’s “Diary of a Revolutionary,” which explores Atatürk’s life and intellectual world, will be performed in a symphonic arrangement.

The concert will feature the Istanbul Municipality Youth Orchestra under the direction of Orhan Şallıel, X Choir and soloist Güvenç Dağüstün. Footage from a documentary of the same title directed by Mithat Bereket will accompany the performance.

Other events include “Following Atatürk’s Footsteps Through Folk Songs,” featuring Yavuz Değirmenci and Mine Geçili at the Bülent Ecevit Cultural Center in Kartal, and “Songs for Atatürk” with Ali Altay at the Erdem Bayazıt Cultural Center in Güngören.

At the Şile Cultural Center, Erdem Özgen will present a program titled “Atatürk and Music.”