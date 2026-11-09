Spanish restaurant named world’s best

LIMA

Asador Etxebarr in Atxondo has claimed the top spot in the ranking, recognized for its distinctive cooking technique.

A restaurant in Spain’s Basque region has been named the world’s best for 2026, topping the annual list of The 50 Best Restaurants, announced at an awards ceremony in Lima, Peru.



Asador Etxebarri, located in Atxondo, took the top spot in the ranking, recognized for its distinctive cooking technique centered on grilling ingredients over wood and charcoal. The restaurant is led by chef Bittor Arguinzoniz, who has built an international reputation for his approach to cooking with fire.



Speaking after receiving the award, Arguinzoniz described it as a great honor and paid tribute to mothers and grandmothers, whom he cited as an inspiration for their traditional cooking skills.



Bangkok’s Gaggan secured second place, while Copenhagen’s Alchemist ranked third. Mexico City’s Quintonil came fourth, followed by Hong Kong’s Wing in fifth place.



The top 10 also included The Chairman in Hong Kong at sixth, Kjolle in Lima at seventh, Kadeau in Copenhagen at eighth, Diverxo in Madrid at ninth and Plénitude in Paris at 10th.



The ranking features restaurants from several continents, highlighting the growing international diversity of the global dining scene. Bangkok had four restaurants in the top 50, while Copenhagen also had three establishments among the leading entries.



New York’s Atomix ranked 11th, making it the highest-placed restaurant in the United States. The establishment also received recognition for its chef Junghyun Park, who was presented with the Chef’s Choice Award.



Brazil’s Tuju, in São Paulo, was the highest new entry, debuting at 16th place. Other newcomers included Meet the Bund in Shanghai, Al Gatto Verde in Modena, Masque in Mumbai and Saint Peter in Sydney.



The list is compiled through votes from the 50 Best Restaurants Academy, which comprises more than 1,100 international restaurant industry professionals representing 28 regions. The voters include chefs, food writers and other experts in the hospitality sector.



The organization, formerly known as the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, is marking 25 years of recognizing restaurants and professionals shaping the international dining industry.



Last year’s winner, Maido in Lima, is no longer eligible for the main ranking after being inducted into the organization’s “Best of the Best” category, reserved for previous winners.