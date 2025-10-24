Istanbul to host Pakistan-Afghanistan talks

ISLAMABAD
Türkiye will host a second round of talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Istanbul, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry announced on Oct. 24.

Ministry spokesman Tahir Hussain And­ra­­bi told reporters in the capital Islamabad that the meeting on Oct. 25 aims to establish a “concrete and verifiable monitoring mechanism” to curb cross-border terrorism.

“We welcome the agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan finalized in Doha, Qatar on Oct. 19 as a first step in the ensuring regional peace and stability," said Andrabi.

“Pakistan also looks forward to the establishment of a concrete and verifiable monitoring mechanism in the next meeting, to be hosted by Türkiye in Istanbul on Oct. 25 to address the menace of terrorism emanating from Afghan soil towards Pakistan and prevent any further loss of life of Pakistanis," he added.

After days of deadly border clashes, last week Doha hosted talks between Islamabad and Kabul, mediated by Qatar and Türkiye and the two sides reached a ceasefire which is currently in place.

Andrabi also expressed Pakistan’s deep appreciation for the “constructive role” played by Qatar and Türkiye in facilitating dialogue between the two sides.

