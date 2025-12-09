Özel slams government’s economic record in budget debate

ANKARA

Main opposition leader Özgür Özel criticized the government’s economic policies on Dec. 8 during a budget session in parliament, accusing the ruling bloc of deepening inequality as lawmakers opened debates on the 2026 spending plan.

"Türkiye ranks first in Europe in poverty, ranks first in Europe in unemployment, ranks first in Europe and second in the world in high interest rates. It has seven times the world average in food inflation," the Republican People’s Party (CHP) chair told lawmakers.

His remarks came after parliament began debating the budgets of ministries and the presidency, following committee approval last week.

"The sole owner and responsible one for the budget is in Istanbul instead of coming to parliament to explain it, defend it and listen to criticism," he said, referring to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"May God not deprive anyone of the courage to be where they should be to account for the budget they have made to the people."

Özel targeted the official October inflation figure of 2.55 percent, saying it surpassed the annual inflation rates of 70 countries.

The CHP leader also criticized the tax structure as regressive, pointing to Special Consumption Tax (ÖTV) levied on basic goods.

“In this country, Special Consumption Tax is paid on basic consumer products. It's like a joke, but ÖTV is levied on kitchen gas cylinders and nail scissors. ÖTV is levied on vacuum cleaners and natural gas," he said. "But it is not levied on diamonds, precious stones or luxury watches."

Özel said his party’s newly announced "inclusive and ambitious program" offered concrete remedies.

"Today, you will hear about the problems... yes. But you will also hear from us what concrete solutions the Republican People's Party proposes to these," he said.

"We will lift the poor out of poverty not because they are relatives of someone, but because they are honorable citizens of this country. We are here not to manage poverty, but to eliminate it."

Özel linked worsening crime trends to the country’s economic distress.

"High inflation... is causing an economic collapse. Unfortunately, this collapse brings with it a moral collapse," he said. "When a minimum wage earner sees that a rich one pays this amount for a single lunch, they experience an emotional disconnect from this country."