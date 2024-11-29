Istanbul to alter taxi designs with new system

ISTANBUL
Local authorities in Istanbul have launched a voting process to change the color and design of taxis, in line with a newly introduced app-based system aimed at addressing route manipulation, short-distance ride refusals and overcharging of tourists.

The new system aims to simplify the process of hailing taxis via an app, with an initial rollout of 2,500 vehicles.

Istanbul residents can vote for their preferred taxi designs through the “Istanbul Senin” app, which offers five distinct options. All designs, except for one featuring red, incorporate yellow and white colors.

Additionally, the new designs will omit the traditional rooftop light, as taxis will now only accept passengers through licensed apps or designated taxi stands. Featuring a checkered pattern, the vehicles will also be equipped with a security partition for added safety.

Passengers will not be charged a commission fee through the application, with the payment procedure being carried out digitally and recorded, enabling local authorities to monitor and inspect the transactions.

The initiative aims to improve service quality for passengers and enhance the public's perception of taxi drivers, while also paving the way for a transition to a more corporate, organized taxi transportation system.

Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gaza's Cry to the World”
