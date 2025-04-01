Istanbul struggles with heavy traffic during Eid

ISTANBUL

The metropolis of Istanbul has experienced intensified traffic congestion during the Eid holiday, with vehicles coming to a standstill at several points across the city.

The Eid al-Fitr holiday marks the conclusion of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. The holiday leads to a substantial increase in travel across the megacity each year, with millions of people heading to family gatherings, cultural sites and leisure destinations.

Additionally, the high number of people visiting cemeteries, relatives and historical landmarks across the city also contribute to congestion.

This year, as per usual, travel between the two sides of the city was particularly affected during the holiday period. While congestion subsided in some areas, delays persisted in other sections, impacting commuters and holiday travelers alike.

The congestion on the TEM highway, one of the main thoroughfares of the city, continued without interruption up to the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge. After crossing the bridge, traffic intensified again in Ataşehir and continued intermittently until Samandıra.

The provision of free public transportation during the holiday resulted in crowded stations and overpasses as well.

Kırıkkale, located at a major transit point for 43 provinces, also experienced significant traffic. Travelers from major cities like Istanbul, Ankara, İzmir, and Bursa heading to their hometowns or vacation destinations contributed to congestion in the area.

To ensure safety during holiday traffic, local police and gendarmerie are conducting ongoing checks. Officers are monitoring the roads from both land and air, issuing fines to drivers who violate the emergency lane.