Istanbul still on top of virus cases list

  • May 05 2021 08:54:00

Istanbul still on top of virus cases list

ISTANBUL
Istanbul still on top of virus cases list

Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city with a population of around 16 million, still tops the list showing how widespread coronavirus cases are, even though the number of infections in the city declined since last week.

According to the data the country’s Health Ministry released on May 4 for April 24 and April 30, the number of cases per 100,000 people was 532 in Istanbul, down nearly 855 cases in the previous week.

The northern western province of Kırklareli came second in the list at some 499 cases, followed by another northwestern province of Tekirdağ at 490 cases. The infections in those provinces also showed declines compared with the week before.

The number of cases per 100,000 people in Ankara was a little more than 361, easing from the previous week’s 568 and it was 223 in İzmir, the country’s third-largest city, down from 335 in April 17-April 23.

Touting the declines in cases, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that the pandemic outlook will further improve with measures and restrictions.

Meanwhile, Koca told daily Yeni Şafak that Turkey may use a locally developed vaccine to administer the third dose against COVID-19. He reminded that a third dose is recommended.

“More than one locally developed vaccine could be in use toward the end of the year. We may use the indigenous injection as the third dose. The Science Board will decide when the third dose will be administered and to whom,” Koca said.

To date, Turkey has administered more than 24 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since Jan. 14 when it launched its inoculation drive. Nearly 14.3 million people have received the first dose while more than 9.8 million people have been given both doses.

weekly, provincial, statistics,

TURKEY Discussion on Bosnia’s integrity dangerous: Turkey

Discussion on Bosnia’s integrity dangerous: Turkey
MOST POPULAR

  1. Supermarkets in Turkey to sell only essential goods

    Supermarkets in Turkey to sell only essential goods

  2. Turkey hopes lockdown rescues tourism season

    Turkey hopes lockdown rescues tourism season

  3. Turkey weighing gradual reopening after lockdown

    Turkey weighing gradual reopening after lockdown

  4. Istanbul still on top of virus cases list

    Istanbul still on top of virus cases list

  5. Residents angry over pouring concrete on park’s floor

    Residents angry over pouring concrete on park’s floor
Recommended
Discussion on Bosnia’s integrity dangerous: Turkey

Discussion on Bosnia’s integrity dangerous: Turkey
Erdoğan files lawsuit against CHP MP

Erdoğan files lawsuit against CHP MP
AKP’s draft constitution almost complete, says official

AKP’s draft constitution almost complete, says official
Turkey respects borders of Iraq: Defense minister

Turkey respects borders of Iraq: Defense minister
Turkish president, Saudi king speak over phone

Turkish president, Saudi king speak over phone
Turkeys US envoy hosts iftar for religious leaders

Turkey's US envoy hosts iftar for religious leaders
WORLD COVID-19 lockdown rebel wins Madrid regional election

COVID-19 lockdown rebel wins Madrid regional election

Madrid's conservative regional leader won a landslide re-election on May 4, propelled to victory by her refusal to close down bars and shops during the COVID-19 pandemic.   
ECONOMY Turkey, Sweden eye stronger economic ties

Turkey, Sweden eye stronger economic ties

Turkey and Sweden on May 5 agreed to boost bilateral trade and investment.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes advance to EuroLeague semifinal

Anadolu Efes advance to EuroLeague semifinal

Turkish basketball club Anadolu Efes on May 4 qualified for the 2021 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four, beating Real Madrid 88-83 in the game five of the playoffs.