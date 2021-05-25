Istanbul simit seller exchanges books with customers 

  • May 25 2021 07:00:00

Istanbul simit seller exchanges books with customers 

ISTANBUL
Istanbul simit seller exchanges books with customers

With a bookshelf installed right next to his simit (Turkish bagel encrusted with sesame seeds) counter, Sait Okuducu has been sharing his passion for books with his customers who come to grab a bite and enjoy reading side by side.

Okuducu, who is from the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri, started running a simit counter two and a half years ago on Bağdat Street, one of the busiest avenues of the metropolis with 16 million population.

Installing a bookcase with 150 books on one of the sides of his counter, Okuducu started to share his passion for reading with people who come to buy simit, a famous bread eaten typically during brunch hours.

Noting that nearly 60-70 books have been exchanged over his counter in the last two months, the simit seller said that he was also an instructor in a driving school.

“I suggest books to those who come to chat, as I read mostly self-help books,” he noted.

He also recommended a list of books such as “The Gods Always Travel Incognito,” “The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom” and “Machiavelli: On Politics and Power.”

Emphasizing that a work such as “İnce Memed” from Yaşar Kemal has many followers, Okuducu said that sharing symbolic books from Turkish and world literature has increased.

Okuducu also said that he succeeded in entering Istanbul University’s Faculty of Veterinary for the university education he sought.

Turkey,

WORLD New Zealand halts travel bubble with Australian state

New Zealand halts travel bubble with Australian state
MOST POPULAR

  1. Poland becomes first NATO country to buy Turkish drones

    Poland becomes first NATO country to buy Turkish drones

  2. Foreign tourist arrivals in Turkey bounce back in April

    Foreign tourist arrivals in Turkey bounce back in April

  3. Turkey can expand drilling activities in Mediterranean, Black Sea: Minister

    Turkey can expand drilling activities in Mediterranean, Black Sea: Minister

  4. Turkish Cyprus to offer quarantine-free vacation to visitors

    Turkish Cyprus to offer quarantine-free vacation to visitors

  5. Experts warn of possible consequences of global warming on Turkey

    Experts warn of possible consequences of global warming on Turkey
Recommended
Turkish Coast Guard rescues irregular migrants after Greek pushback

Turkish Coast Guard rescues irregular migrants after Greek pushback
Hamas chief voices support for Turkey’s rapprochement with Cairo

Hamas chief voices support for Turkey’s rapprochement with Cairo
Turkish health minister urges vaccination for families of health staff

Turkish health minister urges vaccination for families of health staff
Turkish poet’s historic house used as parking lot

Turkish poet’s historic house used as parking lot
Monumental plane tree in Istanbul brought back to life

Monumental plane tree in Istanbul brought back to life
Turkey detains top ISIL suspect wanted by US

Turkey detains top ISIL suspect wanted by US
WORLD New Zealand halts travel bubble with Australian state

New Zealand halts travel bubble with Australian state

New Zealand suspended quarantine-free travel with Australia’s Victoria state over a new coronavirus cluster on May 25, the fourth time the trans-Tasman travel bubble has been disrupted since it opened last month.

ECONOMY Turkish Treasury borrows $1bln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows $1bln through auctions

The Turkish Treasury borrowed around 8.36 billion Turkish liras ($1 billion) from domestic markets, according to an official statement on May 24. 
SPORTS Şahinbey Belediyespor clinch Amputee Football Champions League title

Şahinbey Belediyespor clinch Amputee Football Champions League title

Turkish side Şahinbey Belediyespor won the 2021 Amputee Football Champions League title on May 23.